Drinks in Roseland

The drinks at katsuyo include bottled water and coconut water alongside ginger ale. Gatorade comes in lemon lime and fruit punch flavors, while Coke and Pepsi are additional soft-drink choices.

Ramune Grape is a Japanese soda flavored with grape and sealed with a marble stopper. Asahi is 0.0%, and Diet Coke Caffeine Free offers a caffeine-free alternative among the diet soft drinks.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, for dine-in, or order drinks for pickup or delivery. Your tea can be hot with Hot Green Tea or served iced with milk when you choose Iced Thai Milk Tea.