Drinks in Roseland

Diet Coke Caffeine Free
$2.25
Caffeine-free diet cola with a familiar cola flavor and no sugar.
Tea, soda, and water anchor the drinks at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, with pickup available when you order beverages from the restaurant.Order online
The drinks at katsuyo include bottled water and coconut water alongside ginger ale. Gatorade comes in lemon lime and fruit punch flavors, while Coke and Pepsi are additional soft-drink choices.
Ramune Grape is a Japanese soda flavored with grape and sealed with a marble stopper. Asahi is 0.0%, and Diet Coke Caffeine Free offers a caffeine-free alternative among the diet soft drinks.
Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, for dine-in, or order drinks for pickup or delivery. Your tea can be hot with Hot Green Tea or served iced with milk when you choose Iced Thai Milk Tea.
Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the drink options we recommend most often.