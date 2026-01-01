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Ramune Grape

Drinks in Roseland

Tea, soda, and water anchor the drinks at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, with pickup available when you order beverages from the restaurant.

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Soft Drinks

Japanese Ramune Soda

Tea

Sports & Energy Drinks

Welcome to katsuyo

The drinks at katsuyo include bottled water and coconut water alongside ginger ale. Gatorade comes in lemon lime and fruit punch flavors, while Coke and Pepsi are additional soft-drink choices.

Ramune Grape is a Japanese soda flavored with grape and sealed with a marble stopper. Asahi is 0.0%, and Diet Coke Caffeine Free offers a caffeine-free alternative among the diet soft drinks.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, for dine-in, or order drinks for pickup or delivery. Your tea can be hot with Hot Green Tea or served iced with milk when you choose Iced Thai Milk Tea.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are your most popular drinks options?

Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the drink options we recommend most often.

  • Iced Thai Milk Tea — Thai tea and milk make up this chilled drink, served over ice rather than hot.
  • Ginger Ale — This fizzy soft drink has a familiar ginger flavor and is listed among the restaurant's drinks.
  • Diet Pepsi — This diet cola is a carbonated soft drink with Pepsi's familiar cola flavor and no sugar.
  • Diet Coke Caffeine Free — This is a diet cola without caffeine, offering a sugar-free soft drink option with classic cola flavor.
  • Bottled Water — A bottle of water offers a simple non-alcoholic drink, packaged for easy carrying with your meal.

Do you offer delivery and takeout?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for drinks throughout the Roseland area. Order your drinks online for convenient pickup or delivery.
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