KATSUYO
FOOD MENU
HOT APPETIZERS
- appetizers box. two servings of wings. two edamame. two shrimp tempura. two fried gyoza. and two vegetable spring rolls$70.00
- Edamame$6.50
- Fried Gyoza Chicken$8.50
- Fried Gyoza Pork$8.50
- Fried Gyoza Spicy Beef$9.50
- soft shell crab$15.00
- Spicy Edamame$7.50
- Tempura Chicken$9.00
- Tempura Shrimp$11.00
- Tempura Vegetable$7.00
- vegetable gyoza$7.50
- Wings$10.00
NOODLES & TOFU
KIDS MENU
KATSUYO HIBACHI MENU
Side Orders
- Hibachi Chicken Rice$6.00
- Add Shrimp$2.00
- Add Steak$2.00
- Make it Spicy$1.00
- Udon Noodles$5.00
- Yakisoba Noodles$5.00
- Vegetable Fried Rice$5.00
- Hibachi shrimp fried rice$8.00
- seaweed salad$6.50
- katsuyo imperial salad. chicken$15.00
- katsuyo imperial salad. salmon.$15.00
- katsuyo imperial salad. filet mignon.$17.00
- add scallops$11.00
- add shrimp$10.00
- add lobster$17.00
- steamed white rice$2.75
- steamed brown rice$3.00
- mix vegetables sauté$5.00
- ginger dressing$6.00
- ginger sauce$6.00
- mustard sauce$6.00
- yum yum sauce$6.00
- teriyaki sauce$6.00
- A la steak$16.00
seafood
SUSHI
KATSUYO ROLLS (8pcs)
8 pieces
SUSHI HAND ROLLS
SAKE MAKI ROLLS
SPECIALTY ROLLS
- California Roll$8.50
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll$10.00
- Eel Roll$10.00
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$10.00
- Shrimp Crunchy Roll$12.50
- Dragon Roll$17.00
- Rainbow Roll$16.50
- Philadelphia Roll$10.50
- Shrimp Love Roll$15.00
- Alaskan Roll$15.00
- Sumo Roll$16.00
- Lobster Roll$24.00
- Salmon Avocado Roll$10.00
- Katsuyo Roll$15.00
- Cream Cheese Roll$12.00
- Boston Roll$13.50
- spicy shrimp roll$10.00
- spicy snapper roll$10.00
- crunchy calamari tempura roll$11.50
- Roseland roll.$15.50
SUSHI NIGIRIS
2 pieces
TEMPURA ROLLS
SEAFOOD
Katsuyo Location and Hours
(862) 399-8303
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM