KATSUYO
178 Eagle Rock Avenue, Roseland, NJ
FOOD MENU
HOT APPETIZERS
appetizers box. two servings of wings. two edamame. two shrimp tempura. two fried gyoza. and two vegetable spring rolls$70.00
Edamame$6.50
Fried Gyoza Chicken$8.50
Fried Gyoza Pork$8.50
Fried Gyoza Spicy Beef$9.50
soft shell crab$15.00
Spicy Edamame$7.50
Tempura Chicken$9.00
Tempura Shrimp$11.00
Tempura Vegetable$7.00
vegetable gyoza$7.50
Wings$12.00
vegetable spring roll.$9.50
TUNA TATAKI.$16.50
SHRIMP SHUMAI.$7.25
NOODLES & TOFU
KIDS MENU
KATSUYO HIBACHI MENU
Side Orders
A la steak$16.00
add lobster$17.00
add scallops$11.00
Add Shrimp$2.00
add shrimp$10.00
Add Steak$2.00
Eel sauce$0.50
ginger dressing$6.00
ginger sauce$6.00
Hibachi Chicken Rice$6.00
HIBACHI FRIED RICE MIX. LARGE.$18.25
Hibachi shrimp fried rice$8.00
katsuyo imperial salad chicken$15.00
katsuyo imperial salad filet mignon$17.00
katsuyo imperial salad salmon$15.00
Make it Spicy$1.00
MANGO KANI SALAD$8.25
miso soup$3.50
mix vegetables sauté$5.00
mustard sauce$6.00
OCTOPUS SALAD.$16.50
onion soup$3.50
seaweed salad$6.50
spicy kani salad.$7.80
Spicy mayo$0.50
steamed brown rice$3.00
steamed white rice$2.75
sushi ginger$0.50
sushi wasabi$0.50
teriyaki sauce$6.00
Udon Noodles$5.00
Vegetable Fried Rice$5.00
Yakisoba Noodles$5.00
yum yum sauce$6.00
Katsuyo imperial salad.$16.00
seafood
SUSHI
KATSUYO ROLLS (8pcs)
8 pieces
SUSHI HAND ROLLS
SAKE MAKI ROLLS
POKE
SUSHI RICE. TUNA. CUCUMBE. AVOCADO. TOMATO. EDAMAME. SEAWEED SALAD. GREEN ONION. POKE SAUCE. SESEMESEED.
SPECIALTY ROLLS
soft sell crab. lettuce, cucumber, avocado, crab mix. spicy mayo, eel, sriracha.
California Roll$8.50
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Spicy Salmon Roll$10.00
Eel Roll$10.00
Spicy Yellowtail Roll$10.00
Shrimp Crunchy Roll$12.50
Dragon Roll$17.00
Rainbow Roll$16.50
Philadelphia Roll$10.50
Shrimp Love Roll$15.00
Alaskan Roll$15.00
Sumo Roll$16.00
Lobster Roll$24.00
Salmon Avocado Roll$10.00
Katsuyo Roll$15.00
Cream Cheese Roll$12.00
Boston Roll$13.50
spicy shrimp roll$10.00
spicy snapper roll$10.00
crunchy calamari tempura roll$11.50
Roseland roll.$15.50
SPIDER ROLL.$16.50
CRAZY SALMON ROLL.$17.50
ZONIE ROLL.$11.50
CRAZY MONKEY ROLL.$12.50
CHILI PONZU YELLOWTAIL ROLL$19.00
SWEET POTATO ROLL$8.50
ULTIMATE SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$16.50
KATANA ROLL$17.50
TIGER ROLL$17.00
ANGRY DRAGON ROLL$15.50
SALMON SKIN ROLL$10.50
CRUNCHY TIGER ROLL$16.00
SUSHI NIGIRIS
2 pieces
Nigiri$8.00
Sushi for Two$29.50
Sushi for Four$46.00
Sushi for Six$80.00
Sashimi$8.00
white tuna$9.00
salmon roe (.ikura )$9.00
chirashi sushi.$30.50
sushi & sashimi Entree$33.50
sushi garden.$105.00
SASHIMI SAMPLER.$18.50
SALMON ROE. SASHIMI$9.50
GREEN TOBIKO. SASHIMI$9.50
sushi entree deluxe.$31.50
SUSHI SAMPLER$17.50
TEMPURA ROLLS
SEAFOOD
DRINKS
Bottled Water$2.00
Ramune Grape$4.50
Ramune Strawberry$4.50
Ramune Classic$4.50
Hot Green Tea$2.00
Pepsi$2.25
Diet Pepsi$2.25
Coke$2.25
Diet Coke$2.25
Red Bull$3.50
Sparkling Water$2.50
asahi 0.0%$6.00
Gatorade$2.75
Snapple$2.50
Ice tea$2.25
Sprite$2.25
Ramune Lychee$4.50
Ramune Blueberry$4.50
AriZona Fruit Punch$1.50
AriZona Mucho Mango$1.50
AriZona Watermelon$1.50
Diet coke caffeine free$2.25
Monster Energy Ultra Peachy Keen$3.50
Monster Energy Viking Berry Juice$3.50
Ginger Ale$2.50
steak and shrimp for two
server with 2 steak. 20 pc of shrimp. 2 salad 2 onion soup. 2 vegetable fries rice.
KATSUYO HIBACHI MAKI mods
Katsuyo Location and Hours
(862) 399-8303
Open now • Closes at 9PM