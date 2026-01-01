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Best bento box in Roseland, NJ.

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Savor Our Bento Box

Savor Our Bento Box

Our bento box is a delightful combination of fresh sushi, tender hibachi, and seasonal vegetables, all beautifully arranged for your enjoyment. Each box is crafted to provide a balanced meal that showcases the best of Japanese cuisine. Perfect for lunch or dinner, our bento box is a convenient way to indulge in a variety of flavors and textures that will satisfy your cravings.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

We offer easy delivery and pickup options for our bento box, ensuring you can enjoy your meal wherever you are. Order online for quick service or visit us to pick up your favorite dishes. Our team is dedicated to making your experience seamless, so you can savor the taste of Japan at home or on the go.

Our location

Map showing the location of katsuyo on 178 Eagle Rock Ave unit 12 in Roseland
katsuyo

Roseland, NJ

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