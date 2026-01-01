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Best california roll in Roseland, NJ.

Savor Our California Roll

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California Roll Delight

California Roll Delight

Our California roll is a must-try for sushi lovers. Made with fresh crab, creamy avocado, and crisp cucumber, all wrapped in perfectly seasoned rice and seaweed, it’s a delightful explosion of flavors. Each bite offers a balance of textures, making it a favorite among our guests. Enjoy this classic sushi roll that captures the essence of Japanese cuisine right here in Roseland.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

We offer easy delivery and pickup options for your convenience. Enjoy our delicious California roll from the comfort of your home or grab it on the go. Simply place your order online or call us, and we’ll have your meal ready for you. Experience the best of Japanese cuisine without the wait.

Our location

Map showing the location of katsuyo on 178 Eagle Rock Ave unit 12 in Roseland
katsuyo

Roseland, NJ

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