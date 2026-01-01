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Best crab in Roseland, NJ.

Delicious Crab Delights

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Savor Our Crab Specialties

Savor Our Crab Specialties

Indulge in our exquisite crab dishes that showcase the freshest seafood flavors. From succulent crab rolls to savory crab hibachi, each bite is a celebration of taste. Our chefs expertly prepare these dishes using traditional Japanese techniques, ensuring that every meal is a delightful experience. Come and enjoy the rich, sweet flavors of crab that will leave you craving more.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Enjoy the best crab in Roseland with our easy delivery and pickup options. Whether you're dining in or taking your meal home, we make it simple to enjoy our delicious crab specialties. Just place your order online or call us, and we'll have your meal ready for you in no time. Savor the flavors of our crab dishes wherever you are.

Our location

Map showing the location of katsuyo on 178 Eagle Rock Ave unit 12 in Roseland
katsuyo

Roseland, NJ

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