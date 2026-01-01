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Best dinner in Roseland, NJ.

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Dinner Delights Await You

Dinner Delights Await You

Indulge in a memorable dinner with our exquisite sushi and hibachi offerings. Each dish is crafted with fresh ingredients and authentic flavors that transport you straight to Japan. Whether you prefer the delicate taste of sushi or the sizzling excitement of hibachi, our dinner menu promises to satisfy your cravings and delight your palate.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Enjoy our delicious dinner options from the comfort of your home with our convenient delivery and pickup services. Simply place your order online or by phone, and we’ll have your favorite sushi and hibachi ready for you. Experience the best of Japanese cuisine without the hassle, perfect for a cozy night in or a special gathering.

Our location

Map showing the location of katsuyo on 178 Eagle Rock Ave unit 12 in Roseland
katsuyo

Roseland, NJ

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