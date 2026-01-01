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Best dragon roll in Roseland, NJ.

Savor the Dragon Roll

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Delicious Dragon Roll Experience

Delicious Dragon Roll Experience

Our dragon roll is a must-try for sushi lovers. This exquisite roll features fresh eel, creamy avocado, and a hint of spicy mayo, all wrapped in perfectly seasoned sushi rice. Topped with vibrant eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds, each bite is a delightful explosion of flavors. Come indulge in the best dragon roll that Roseland has to offer.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Enjoy our dragon roll from the comfort of your home with our fast delivery service. Prefer to dine in? Our pickup option is quick and easy, ensuring your sushi is fresh and ready when you arrive. Whether you choose delivery or pickup, savoring our delicious dragon roll has never been more convenient.

Our location

Map showing the location of katsuyo on 178 Eagle Rock Ave unit 12 in Roseland
katsuyo

Roseland, NJ

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