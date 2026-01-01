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Best edamame in Roseland, NJ.

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Delicious Edamame Experience

Delicious Edamame Experience

Our edamame is a must-try appetizer that perfectly complements any meal. Steamed to perfection and lightly salted, each bite offers a delightful burst of flavor. Enjoy this classic Japanese snack as you dive into our sushi and hibachi dishes. It's a healthy choice that adds a touch of authenticity to your dining experience. Come and taste the best edamame in town.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

We offer flexible delivery and pickup options to make enjoying our edamame and other dishes easy and convenient. Order online for quick pickup or have your favorite meals delivered right to your door. Whether you're hosting a gathering or enjoying a quiet night in, our service ensures you can savor our delicious offerings without any hassle. Experience the flavors of Japan from the comfort of your home.

Our location

Map showing the location of katsuyo on 178 Eagle Rock Ave unit 12 in Roseland
katsuyo

Roseland, NJ

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