Best hibachi chicken in Roseland, NJ.

Our hibachi chicken is grilled to perfection, marinated in a savory blend of soy sauce and garlic. Each bite is tender and juicy, served with fresh vegetables and a side of fried rice. Experience the authentic flavors of Japan right here in Roseland. Perfect for a quick lunch or a delightful dinner, our hibachi chicken will satisfy your cravings.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup
Enjoy our hibachi chicken from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery service. Prefer to dine in? Our pickup options make it simple to grab your meal on the go. Whether you’re hosting a gathering or just treating yourself, we ensure your hibachi chicken is ready when you are. Order now and taste the difference.