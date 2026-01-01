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Best hibachi scallops in Roseland, NJ.

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Delicious Hibachi Scallops

Delicious Hibachi Scallops

Our hibachi scallops are a must-try for seafood lovers. Grilled to perfection, these tender scallops are seasoned with a blend of savory spices and served with fresh vegetables. Each bite offers a delightful combination of flavors that will transport you straight to Japan. Enjoy them with a side of rice or noodles for a complete meal that satisfies your cravings.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

We offer easy delivery and pickup options for your convenience. Enjoy our hibachi scallops from the comfort of your home or grab them on the go. Simply place your order online or call us, and we’ll have your meal ready in no time. Experience the best of Japanese cuisine without the wait.

Our location

Map showing the location of katsuyo on 178 Eagle Rock Ave unit 12 in Roseland
katsuyo

Roseland, NJ

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