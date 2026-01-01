Best hibachi shrimp in Roseland, NJ.

Delicious Hibachi Shrimp Experience

Our hibachi shrimp is a must-try for seafood lovers. Grilled to perfection, each shrimp is marinated in a blend of savory sauces and spices that enhance its natural flavor. Served with fresh vegetables and a side of rice, this dish offers a delightful taste of Japanese cuisine right here in Roseland. Enjoy the sizzling experience that comes with every bite of our hibachi shrimp.