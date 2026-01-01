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Best hibachi shrimp in Roseland, NJ.

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Delicious Hibachi Shrimp Experience

Delicious Hibachi Shrimp Experience

Our hibachi shrimp is a must-try for seafood lovers. Grilled to perfection, each shrimp is marinated in a blend of savory sauces and spices that enhance its natural flavor. Served with fresh vegetables and a side of rice, this dish offers a delightful taste of Japanese cuisine right here in Roseland. Enjoy the sizzling experience that comes with every bite of our hibachi shrimp.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

We make it easy for you to enjoy our hibachi shrimp from the comfort of your home. Choose our quick delivery service or opt for convenient pickup to savor your favorite dishes. Whether you're hosting a gathering or enjoying a quiet night in, our efficient service ensures your meal arrives fresh and ready to delight your taste buds.

Our location

Map showing the location of katsuyo on 178 Eagle Rock Ave unit 12 in Roseland
katsuyo

Roseland, NJ

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