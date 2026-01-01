Ikura, or salmon roe, is a delightful treat that brings a burst of flavor to your sushi experience. Our ikura is sourced fresh and served atop perfectly seasoned rice or as part of our signature rolls. Each bite offers a rich, briny taste that pairs beautifully with our other Japanese dishes. Come and indulge in the best ikura in Roseland, NJ.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options
Enjoy our delicious ikura and other Japanese dishes from the comfort of your home. We offer convenient delivery and easy pickup options to fit your busy lifestyle. Simply place your order online, and we’ll have your meal ready for you to enjoy. Experience the flavors of our restaurant without the wait.