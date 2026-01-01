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Best ikura in Roseland, NJ.

Savor the Freshness of Ikura

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Delicious Ikura Experience

Delicious Ikura Experience

Ikura, or salmon roe, is a delightful treat that brings a burst of flavor to your sushi experience. Our ikura is sourced fresh and served atop perfectly seasoned rice or as part of our signature rolls. Each bite offers a rich, briny taste that pairs beautifully with our other Japanese dishes. Come and indulge in the best ikura in Roseland, NJ.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Enjoy our delicious ikura and other Japanese dishes from the comfort of your home. We offer convenient delivery and easy pickup options to fit your busy lifestyle. Simply place your order online, and we’ll have your meal ready for you to enjoy. Experience the flavors of our restaurant without the wait.

Our location

Map showing the location of katsuyo on 178 Eagle Rock Ave unit 12 in Roseland
katsuyo

Roseland, NJ

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