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Best japanese food in Roseland, NJ.

Savor Authentic Japanese Food

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Delicious Japanese Food Awaits

Delicious Japanese Food Awaits

Japanese food is a delightful experience that combines fresh ingredients with rich flavors. From expertly rolled sushi to sizzling hibachi dishes, each bite transports you to Japan. Our menu features traditional recipes crafted with care, ensuring every dish is a celebration of Japanese culinary art. Enjoy the perfect balance of taste and presentation with our selection of authentic Japanese food.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

We offer flexible delivery and pickup options to satisfy your cravings for Japanese food. Enjoy the convenience of having your favorite dishes brought right to your door or opt for a quick pickup to enjoy at home. Our efficient service ensures that your meal arrives fresh and ready to delight your taste buds. Experience the best of Japanese cuisine with ease.

Our location

Map showing the location of katsuyo on 178 Eagle Rock Ave unit 12 in Roseland
katsuyo

Roseland, NJ

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