 Skip to main content

Best maki roll in Roseland, NJ.

Delicious Maki Roll Awaits

Featured

View menu
Savor Our Maki Roll

Savor Our Maki Roll

Our maki roll is a delightful blend of fresh ingredients wrapped in perfectly seasoned rice and seaweed. Each bite bursts with flavor, featuring options like spicy tuna, avocado, and crisp cucumber. Whether you prefer classic rolls or adventurous combinations, our maki roll is crafted to satisfy your cravings for authentic Japanese cuisine. Come experience the taste that keeps our guests coming back for more.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Enjoy our maki roll from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery service. You can also opt for pickup if you prefer to enjoy your meal fresh from our kitchen. Ordering is simple, and our team ensures that your food is prepared with care and ready when you arrive. Treat yourself to a delicious meal without the hassle.

Our location

Map showing the location of katsuyo on 178 Eagle Rock Ave unit 12 in Roseland
katsuyo

Roseland, NJ

Loading today's hours...
Order online
Order with App Order online