Best miso soup in Roseland, NJ.

Miso soup is a comforting staple of Japanese cuisine, made with a rich dashi broth and creamy miso paste. Our version features fresh tofu, seaweed, and green onions, creating a perfect balance of flavors. Each bowl is crafted with care, ensuring a warm and satisfying experience that complements our sushi and hibachi offerings. Enjoy this traditional dish that warms the soul.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options
We offer easy delivery and pickup options for your convenience. Enjoy our delicious miso soup and other Japanese favorites from the comfort of your home. Simply place your order online or call us, and we’ll have your meal ready for you to pick up or delivered right to your door. Experience the flavors of Japan without the wait.