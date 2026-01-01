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Best ramen in Roseland, NJ.

Delicious Ramen Awaits You

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Savor Our Authentic Ramen

Savor Our Authentic Ramen

Our ramen is crafted with care, featuring rich, savory broth that warms the soul. Each bowl is filled with perfectly cooked noodles, fresh vegetables, and your choice of tender meats or tofu. Whether you prefer a classic shoyu or a spicy miso, our ramen offers a delightful experience that transports you straight to Japan with every slurp. Come taste the difference today!
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Enjoy our delicious ramen from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery and pickup options. Simply place your order online and choose a time that works for you. Our team ensures that your meal is prepared fresh and ready to go, so you can enjoy a satisfying bowl of ramen whenever you crave it. Experience the flavors of Japan without leaving your neighborhood.

Our location

Map showing the location of katsuyo on 178 Eagle Rock Ave unit 12 in Roseland
katsuyo

Roseland, NJ

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