Best ramune in Roseland, NJ.

At our restaurant, we take pride in offering the best ramune in Roseland. This traditional Japanese soda is a perfect complement to our sushi and hibachi dishes. With its unique flavors and fun marble bottle design, ramune adds a refreshing twist to your meal. Enjoy the fizzy sweetness that pairs beautifully with our culinary creations and enhances your dining experience.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup
We understand that sometimes you want to enjoy our delicious food at home. That's why we offer convenient delivery and pickup options for all our dishes, including our refreshing ramune. Simply place your order online or by phone, and we’ll have your favorite sushi and hibachi ready for you to enjoy wherever you are. Experience the taste of Japan without leaving your home.