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Best ramune in Roseland, NJ.

Refreshing Ramune Experience

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Discover Our Ramune Selection

Discover Our Ramune Selection

At our restaurant, we take pride in offering the best ramune in Roseland. This traditional Japanese soda is a perfect complement to our sushi and hibachi dishes. With its unique flavors and fun marble bottle design, ramune adds a refreshing twist to your meal. Enjoy the fizzy sweetness that pairs beautifully with our culinary creations and enhances your dining experience.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

We understand that sometimes you want to enjoy our delicious food at home. That's why we offer convenient delivery and pickup options for all our dishes, including our refreshing ramune. Simply place your order online or by phone, and we’ll have your favorite sushi and hibachi ready for you to enjoy wherever you are. Experience the taste of Japan without leaving your home.

Our location

Map showing the location of katsuyo on 178 Eagle Rock Ave unit 12 in Roseland
katsuyo

Roseland, NJ

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