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Best sake in Roseland, NJ.

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Discover Our Sake Selection

Discover Our Sake Selection

At our restaurant, we take pride in offering a diverse selection of sake to complement your meal. Whether you prefer a crisp Junmai or a smooth Nigori, our sake enhances the flavors of our sushi and hibachi dishes. Enjoy a glass with friends or pair it with your favorite rolls for a truly authentic Japanese dining experience.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

We make it easy for you to enjoy our delicious offerings from the comfort of your home. Our delivery service brings the taste of Japan right to your doorstep, while our pickup option allows you to grab your favorite dishes on the go. Experience the best sake and more without the hassle of dining out.

Our location

Map showing the location of katsuyo on 178 Eagle Rock Ave unit 12 in Roseland
katsuyo

Roseland, NJ

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