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Best spider roll in Roseland, NJ.

Delicious Spider Roll Awaits

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Savor Our Spider Roll

Savor Our Spider Roll

Our spider roll is a delightful fusion of flavors, featuring soft shell crab, fresh avocado, and crisp cucumber wrapped in perfectly seasoned sushi rice. Topped with a drizzle of spicy mayo and eel sauce, each bite offers a satisfying crunch and a burst of umami. It's a must-try for sushi lovers looking for something unique and delicious in Roseland.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Enjoy the convenience of our delivery and pickup options for your favorite spider roll. Whether you're dining in or on the go, we ensure that your meal is prepared fresh and ready to enjoy. Simply place your order online or give us a call, and we'll have your delicious sushi waiting for you at your convenience.

Our location

Map showing the location of katsuyo on 178 Eagle Rock Ave unit 12 in Roseland
katsuyo

Roseland, NJ

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