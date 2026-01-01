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Best takeout in Roseland, NJ.

Delicious Takeout Options

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Sushi and Hibachi Takeout

Sushi and Hibachi Takeout

Craving fresh sushi or sizzling hibachi? Our takeout menu offers a delightful selection of rolls, sashimi, and grilled dishes that you can enjoy at home. Each item is prepared with the finest ingredients, ensuring that every bite is packed with flavor. Whether you're in the mood for a quick lunch or a cozy dinner, our takeout service makes it easy to satisfy your cravings.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

We make enjoying your favorite Japanese dishes simple with our convenient delivery and pickup options. Order online or by phone, and choose the best time for your meal to be ready. Our team ensures that your food is packaged securely, so it arrives fresh and delicious. Experience the best of sushi and hibachi from the comfort of your home.

Our location

Map showing the location of katsuyo on 178 Eagle Rock Ave unit 12 in Roseland
katsuyo

Roseland, NJ

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