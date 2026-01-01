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Best tempura in Roseland, NJ.

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Savor Our Tempura Delights

Savor Our Tempura Delights

Our tempura is a must-try for anyone who loves Japanese cuisine. Lightly battered and fried to golden perfection, each piece offers a delightful crunch that complements the fresh ingredients inside. Whether you choose shrimp, vegetables, or a combination, our tempura is served with a dipping sauce that enhances the flavors, making it a perfect appetizer or side dish to your meal.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options

Enjoy our tempura from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery service. You can also opt for pickup if you prefer to enjoy your meal fresh from our kitchen. Simply place your order online or by phone, and we’ll have your delicious tempura ready for you to enjoy whenever you like.

Our location

Map showing the location of katsuyo on 178 Eagle Rock Ave unit 12 in Roseland
katsuyo

Roseland, NJ

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