Best tempura in Roseland, NJ.

Our tempura is a must-try for anyone who loves Japanese cuisine. Lightly battered and fried to golden perfection, each piece offers a delightful crunch that complements the fresh ingredients inside. Whether you choose shrimp, vegetables, or a combination, our tempura is served with a dipping sauce that enhances the flavors, making it a perfect appetizer or side dish to your meal.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options
Enjoy our tempura from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery service. You can also opt for pickup if you prefer to enjoy your meal fresh from our kitchen. Simply place your order online or by phone, and we’ll have your delicious tempura ready for you to enjoy whenever you like.