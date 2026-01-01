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Best volcano roll in Roseland, NJ.

Savor Our Volcano Roll

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Delicious Volcano Roll Experience

Delicious Volcano Roll Experience

Our volcano roll is a must-try for sushi lovers. This delightful creation features fresh seafood, creamy sauces, and a hint of spice, all wrapped in perfectly seasoned rice. Topped with a zesty drizzle, each bite offers a burst of flavor that will leave you craving more. Come and enjoy the best volcano roll in town, crafted with care and passion.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

We offer easy delivery and pickup options for your convenience. Enjoy our volcano roll and other delicious dishes from the comfort of your home or grab them on the go. Simply place your order online or give us a call, and we’ll have your meal ready for you in no time. Experience the flavors of our kitchen wherever you are.

Our location

Map showing the location of katsuyo on 178 Eagle Rock Ave unit 12 in Roseland
katsuyo

Roseland, NJ

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