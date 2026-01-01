Desserts in Roseland

Banana Tempura
$8.00
Fried banana pieces have a crisp tempura coating around soft fruit.
Fruit-based desserts at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ offer a sweet finish to your meal, with pickup available for your dessert order.Order online
At katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, desserts feature fruit in both a prepared sweet and frozen treats. The selection pairs a banana-based dessert with ice cream choices featuring distinct fruit flavors.
Banana Tempura joins Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream and Mango Mochi Ice Cream at katsuyo. The mochi ice cream choices feature strawberry or mango, pairing fruit flavors with the same dessert format.
Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in, or delivery. The banana option uses tempura preparation: banana is battered and fried, making it the cooked-fruit choice for your dessert.
katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.
Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.