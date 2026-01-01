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Desserts in Roseland

Fruit-based desserts at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ offer a sweet finish to your meal, with pickup available for your dessert order.

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Desserts to Try

Find Something Special at katsuyo

At katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, desserts feature fruit in both a prepared sweet and frozen treats. The selection pairs a banana-based dessert with ice cream choices featuring distinct fruit flavors.

Banana Tempura joins Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream and Mango Mochi Ice Cream at katsuyo. The mochi ice cream choices feature strawberry or mango, pairing fruit flavors with the same dessert format.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in, or delivery. The banana option uses tempura preparation: banana is battered and fried, making it the cooked-fruit choice for your dessert.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do you offer delivery and takeout?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for desserts throughout the Roseland area. Order your desserts online for convenient pickup or delivery.

Is there a kids menu?

katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.

Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.

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