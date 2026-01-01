At katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, desserts feature fruit in both a prepared sweet and frozen treats. The selection pairs a banana-based dessert with ice cream choices featuring distinct fruit flavors.

Banana Tempura joins Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream and Mango Mochi Ice Cream at katsuyo. The mochi ice cream choices feature strawberry or mango, pairing fruit flavors with the same dessert format.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in, or delivery. The banana option uses tempura preparation: banana is battered and fried, making it the cooked-fruit choice for your dessert.