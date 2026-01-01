Lunch in Roseland

Lunch Combo Three
$27.00
Lunch combo with up to three roll selections and a choice of soup or salad.
Hibachi, sushi and bento boxes anchor lunch at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, with pickup available for meals of steak, chicken or seafood.Order online
1 Spicy Hibachi Chicken and 1 Maki Roll
$17.00
Lunch includes spicy hibachi chicken and one maki roll.
Hibachi Steak with Vegetable Fried Rice and Udon Noodles
$20.00
Hibachi steak with vegetable fried rice, udon noodles, and a side choice.
L - Hibachi Steak
$22.00
Hibachi steak, mixed vegetables, vegetable fried rice, and soup or salad.
L - Hibachi Chicken
$17.00
Hibachi chicken comes with mixed vegetables and vegetable fried rice.
L - Steak Lunch Boat
$20.00
Lunch platter with sashimi, California roll, tempura, edamame, and steak.
Steak and Chicken
$14.50
Steak and chicken come with mixed vegetables and vegetable fried rice.
Steak and Scallops
$15.50
Steak and scallops come with mixed vegetables and vegetable fried rice.
Steak and Shrimp
$15.00
Steak and shrimp come with mixed vegetables and vegetable fried rice.
Sushi and Sashimi Lunch
$18.50
Lunch set with four sushi pieces, eight sashimi pieces, and one roll.
Sashimi Lunch
$17.50
Twelve assorted sashimi pieces, sushi rice, and a choice of soup or salad.
All Salmon Sashimi Lunch
$15.00
Ten pieces of salmon sashimi with your choice of soup or salad.
All Tuna Sashimi Lunch
$15.00
Ten pieces of sliced tuna sashimi make up this lunch.
Chicken wings come with vegetable fried rice and your choice of sauce.
Lunch at katsuyo spans hibachi, sushi rolls and sashimi, along with bento boxes and yakisoba. Steak can be paired with scallops, while another meal pairs spicy hibachi chicken with a maki roll.
L - Hibachi Shrimp comes with mixed vegetables, vegetable fried rice and soup or salad. All Tuna Sashimi Lunch has 10 pieces, while Salmon Bento Box includes edamame, shrimp shumai and a California roll.
Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in or delivery. Wings and Vegetable Fried Rice has Buffalo Sauce and Lemon Pepper options; Lunch Combo Two offers cucumber avocado and eel rolls.
Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.