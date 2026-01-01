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Nigiri Sushi and 1 Spicy Salmon or Spicy Tuna Roll

Lunch in Roseland

Hibachi, sushi and bento boxes anchor lunch at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, with pickup available for meals of steak, chicken or seafood.

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Lunch Combo Specials

Bento Box Lunches

Hibachi

Steak

Sashimi

Nigiri

Yakisoba

Wings

Wings and Vegetable Fried Rice

Chicken wings come with vegetable fried rice and your choice of sauce.

All Salmon Sashimi Lunch

Find Something Special at katsuyo

Lunch at katsuyo spans hibachi, sushi rolls and sashimi, along with bento boxes and yakisoba. Steak can be paired with scallops, while another meal pairs spicy hibachi chicken with a maki roll.

L - Hibachi Shrimp comes with mixed vegetables, vegetable fried rice and soup or salad. All Tuna Sashimi Lunch has 10 pieces, while Salmon Bento Box includes edamame, shrimp shumai and a California roll.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in or delivery. Wings and Vegetable Fried Rice has Buffalo Sauce and Lemon Pepper options; Lunch Combo Two offers cucumber avocado and eel rolls.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the most popular lunch dishes?

Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.

  • Lunch Combo Three — This lunch combo lets you select up to three rolls from the listed varieties and requires a choice of soup or salad.
  • Sushi and Sashimi Lunch — Choose one specialty roll and either soup or salad to accompany the four sushi pieces and eight sashimi pieces.
  • Chicken Bento Box — The lunch box includes chicken with a California roll, edamame, three shrimp shumai, and salad dressed with ginger dressing.
  • Lunch Combo Two — This lunch combo lets you add up to two rolls, with choices including California, Dragon, Rainbow, Philadelphia, and Alaskan.
  • Sashimi Lunch — The lunch includes twelve pieces of assorted sashimi and a bowl of sushi rice, with a required choice of soup or salad.

Do you offer lunch takeout or delivery?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for lunch throughout the Roseland area. Order your lunch online for convenient pickup or delivery.
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