Lunch in Roseland

Lunch at katsuyo spans hibachi, sushi rolls and sashimi, along with bento boxes and yakisoba. Steak can be paired with scallops, while another meal pairs spicy hibachi chicken with a maki roll.

L - Hibachi Shrimp comes with mixed vegetables, vegetable fried rice and soup or salad. All Tuna Sashimi Lunch has 10 pieces, while Salmon Bento Box includes edamame, shrimp shumai and a California roll.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in or delivery. Wings and Vegetable Fried Rice has Buffalo Sauce and Lemon Pepper options; Lunch Combo Two offers cucumber avocado and eel rolls.