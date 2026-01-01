Seafood in Roseland

Crispy Tuna Roll
$13.00
Spicy ahi tuna tops crispy rice with jalapeño and eel sauce.
Grilled fish, sashimi, and shrimp rolls anchor the seafood at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, with delivery available for your meal.Order online
Crispy Tuna Roll
$13.00
Spicy ahi tuna tops crispy rice with jalapeño and eel sauce.
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
$9.00
Salmon roe served over sushi rice as a piece of nigiri.
Sushi Entrée Deluxe
$31.50
Deluxe sushi set with a tuna roll, assorted nigiri, and miso soup.
Spicy Salmon Crispy Rice
$13.00
Crispy rice with spicy salmon, jalapeño, cilantro, and pepper sauces.
Sumo Roll
$16.00
Shrimp tempura and flamed salmon top this crab and cucumber roll.
“Top notch sushi. The Sumo roll is amazing! We'll be coming back in the near future!”
Chili Ponzu Yellowtail Roll
$19.00
Spicy yellowtail roll with cucumber, avocado, jalapeño and garlic chips.
Spicy Tuna Roll
$10.00
Sushi roll with chopped spicy tuna, cucumber, and spicy mayonnaise.
Salmon Avocado Roll
$10.00
Salmon and avocado rolled together with sushi rice in a specialty roll.
Sushi and Sashimi Lunch
$18.50
Lunch set with four sushi pieces, eight sashimi pieces, and one roll.
Sashimi Lunch
$17.50
Twelve assorted sashimi pieces, sushi rice, and a choice of soup or salad.
All Salmon Sashimi Lunch
$15.00
Ten pieces of salmon sashimi with your choice of soup or salad.
Salmon Roe (Sashimi)
$9.50
Bright orange salmon eggs have a briny taste in this sashimi selection.
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
$11.50
Nori hand roll filled with spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber.
Salmon Hand Roll
$10.20
A cone-shaped sushi hand roll filled with salmon, avocado, and cucumber.
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
$10.50
Spicy salmon, avocado and cucumber wrapped in a hand-held sushi roll.
Crab Meat Hand Roll
$10.00
Crab meat, avocado and cucumber tucked into a hand-rolled sushi cone.
At katsuyo, seafood spans sashimi, grilled dishes, and rolls. Rice-paper rolls pair seafood with cream cheese, while noodle dishes feature shrimp or a mix of scallops, calamari, and shrimp.
Hibachi Salmon is grilled and served with avocado tartar sauce and vegetable fried rice. Tuna Tataki is seared with chili ponzu sauce. California Roll combines crab meat, cucumber, and avocado.
Enjoy seafood at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ with pickup, dine-in, or delivery. Spicy Seafood Soup combines salmon, calamari, shrimp, and vegetables in onion soup, with ramen or udon noodles available to add.
Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.
katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.
Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.