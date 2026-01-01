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Sashimi Sampler

Seafood in Roseland

Grilled fish, sashimi, and shrimp rolls anchor the seafood at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, with delivery available for your meal.

Order online

Sushi

Sushi Rolls

Sumo Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and flamed salmon top this crab and cucumber roll.

“Top notch sushi. The Sumo roll is amazing! We'll be coming back in the near future!”

Sashimi

Nigiri

Hibachi

Hand Rolls

Hibachi Shrimp

Find Something Special at katsuyo

At katsuyo, seafood spans sashimi, grilled dishes, and rolls. Rice-paper rolls pair seafood with cream cheese, while noodle dishes feature shrimp or a mix of scallops, calamari, and shrimp.

Hibachi Salmon is grilled and served with avocado tartar sauce and vegetable fried rice. Tuna Tataki is seared with chili ponzu sauce. California Roll combines crab meat, cucumber, and avocado.

Enjoy seafood at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ with pickup, dine-in, or delivery. Spicy Seafood Soup combines salmon, calamari, shrimp, and vegetables in onion soup, with ramen or udon noodles available to add.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are your most popular seafood options?

Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.

  • Chili Ponzu Yellowtail Roll — Chopped spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, and jalapeño fill the roll, topped with yellowtail, garlic chips, scallions, and spicy mayo.
  • Spicy Tuna Roll — Chopped spicy tuna and cucumber fill this sushi roll, which is finished with spicy mayonnaise.
  • Salmon Avocado Roll — This sushi roll pairs salmon with avocado, combining fish and creamy fruit in a simple rolled serving.
  • Sushi and Sashimi Lunch — Choose one specialty roll and either soup or salad to accompany the four sushi pieces and eight sashimi pieces.
  • California Roll — Crab meat, cucumber, and avocado fill this sushi roll, providing a mix of seafood and fresh vegetable ingredients.

Do you offer delivery and takeout?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for seafood throughout the Roseland area. Order your seafood online for convenient pickup or delivery.

Is there a kids menu?

katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.

Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.

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