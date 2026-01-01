Seafood in Roseland

At katsuyo, seafood spans sashimi, grilled dishes, and rolls. Rice-paper rolls pair seafood with cream cheese, while noodle dishes feature shrimp or a mix of scallops, calamari, and shrimp.

Hibachi Salmon is grilled and served with avocado tartar sauce and vegetable fried rice. Tuna Tataki is seared with chili ponzu sauce. California Roll combines crab meat, cucumber, and avocado.

Enjoy seafood at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ with pickup, dine-in, or delivery. Spicy Seafood Soup combines salmon, calamari, shrimp, and vegetables in onion soup, with ramen or udon noodles available to add.