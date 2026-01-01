Soups in Roseland

Ramen
$16.00
Ramen noodles with egg, naruto, scallions, garlic chips, and sesame seeds.
“Highly recommend the ramen soups. Was the perfect meal for a rainy day. And the sushi was delicious with great presentation. Check em out”
Spicy seafood and traditional Japanese soups are on offer at katsuyo in Roseland, with pickup available for your next meal.Order online
Ramen
$16.00
Ramen noodles with egg, naruto, scallions, garlic chips, and sesame seeds.
“Highly recommend the ramen soups. Was the perfect meal for a rainy day. And the sushi was delicious with great presentation. Check em out”
Miso Soup
$3.50
Miso soup with tofu, seaweed, and green onions, with optional removals.
Spicy Seafood Soup
$20.00
Onion soup with salmon, calamari, shrimp, and mixed vegetables.
At katsuyo, soups span seafood, traditional Japanese flavors and noodles. A spicy seafood style contrasts with a soybean paste soup, while the noodle bowl has a mix of toppings over ramen noodles.
Spicy Seafood Soup combines salmon, calamari and shrimp; Miso Soup has tofu, seaweed and green onions. Ramen comes with half boiled egg, naruto, scallions, garlic chips and sesame seeds.
Visit katsuyo in Roseland for pickup, dine-in or delivery. Add ramen or udon noodles to your seafood soup, or choose an extra 3.5 oz of salmon alongside its asparagus, zucchini, carrots and broccoli.
Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.
katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.
Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.