Soups in Roseland

At katsuyo, soups span seafood, traditional Japanese flavors and noodles. A spicy seafood style contrasts with a soybean paste soup, while the noodle bowl has a mix of toppings over ramen noodles.

Spicy Seafood Soup combines salmon, calamari and shrimp; Miso Soup has tofu, seaweed and green onions. Ramen comes with half boiled egg, naruto, scallions, garlic chips and sesame seeds.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland for pickup, dine-in or delivery. Add ramen or udon noodles to your seafood soup, or choose an extra 3.5 oz of salmon alongside its asparagus, zucchini, carrots and broccoli.