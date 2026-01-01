Yakisoba in Roseland

Chicken Yakisoba
$26.50
Sauteed noodles, chicken, vegetables, sauce, soup, salad and rice.
Chicken, shrimp and steak yakisoba at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ come as noodle meals, and separate noodle sides are available for pickup.Order online
Chicken Yakisoba
$26.50
Sauteed noodles, chicken, vegetables, sauce, soup, salad and rice.
L - Yakisoba
$21.00
Lunch yakisoba comes with vegetables, fried rice, and soup or salad.
L - Shrimp Yakisoba
$21.00
Shrimp with Japanese-style stir-fried noodles in a lunch portion.
L - Steak Yakisoba
$21.00
Steak with Japanese stir-fried noodles, cooked to your chosen doneness.
Shrimp Yakisoba
$27.20
Sauteed noodles, shrimp, vegetables, sauce, soup, salad and rice.
Side - Yakisoba Noodles
$5.00
Japanese stir-fried noodles served as a side dish.
Steak Yakisoba
$27.50
Steak yakisoba noodles with your choice of doneness for the steak.
At katsuyo, yakisoba comes in chicken, shrimp and steak versions, with noodles offered as meals or on the side. You can add a separate order of yakisoba noodles alongside your main dish.
Chicken Yakisoba and Shrimp Yakisoba feature Japanese sautéed noodles, mixed vegetables and special sauce, with onion soup, salad and steamed white rice. Steak Yakisoba offers medium or rare steak.
Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in or delivery. L - Yakisoba includes mixed vegetables and vegetable fried rice, plus your choice of soup or salad alongside the noodle dish.
Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.
katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.
Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.