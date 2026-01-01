Yakisoba in Roseland

At katsuyo, yakisoba comes in chicken, shrimp and steak versions, with noodles offered as meals or on the side. You can add a separate order of yakisoba noodles alongside your main dish.

Chicken Yakisoba and Shrimp Yakisoba feature Japanese sautéed noodles, mixed vegetables and special sauce, with onion soup, salad and steamed white rice. Steak Yakisoba offers medium or rare steak.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in or delivery. L - Yakisoba includes mixed vegetables and vegetable fried rice, plus your choice of soup or salad alongside the noodle dish.