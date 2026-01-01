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Chicken Yakisoba

Yakisoba in Roseland

Chicken, shrimp and steak yakisoba at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ come as noodle meals, and separate noodle sides are available for pickup.

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Yakisoba to Try

L - Yakisoba

Made with Care at katsuyo

At katsuyo, yakisoba comes in chicken, shrimp and steak versions, with noodles offered as meals or on the side. You can add a separate order of yakisoba noodles alongside your main dish.

Chicken Yakisoba and Shrimp Yakisoba feature Japanese sautéed noodles, mixed vegetables and special sauce, with onion soup, salad and steamed white rice. Steak Yakisoba offers medium or rare steak.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in or delivery. L - Yakisoba includes mixed vegetables and vegetable fried rice, plus your choice of soup or salad alongside the noodle dish.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are your most popular yakisoba options?

Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.

  • Chicken Yakisoba — Chicken and mixed vegetables are sauteed with Japanese noodles and sauce, served with onion soup, salad, and steamed white rice.
  • Side - Yakisoba Noodles — Yakisoba is made with stir-fried noodles, and this listing identifies it as a side without specifying added ingredients.

Do you offer delivery and takeout?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for yakisoba throughout the Roseland area. Order your yakisoba online for convenient pickup or delivery.

Is there a kids menu?

katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.

Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.

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