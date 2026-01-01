Noodles in Roseland

Chashu Ramen
$19.00
Ramen with soy broth, seared pork, egg, naruto, scallions, and garlic.
From yakisoba to udon, Japanese noodles at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ include chicken, steak and seafood dishes available for pickup.Order online
Hibachi Steak with Vegetable Fried Rice and Udon Noodles
$20.00
Hibachi steak with vegetable fried rice, udon noodles, and a side choice.
Seafood Diablo
$32.00
Udon with scallops, calamari, shrimp, and vegetables, plus soup and rice.
Shrimp and Noodles Mix
$11.00
Six shrimp accompany udon noodles in this kids' dish.
Side - Udon Noodles
$5.00
Thick Japanese wheat noodles served as a side.
At katsuyo, noodles span yakisoba, ramen and udon, with Japanese sautéed preparations and noodle sides. Some yakisoba dishes include mixed vegetables in special sauce, onion soup, salad and white rice.
Chashu Ramen has seared pork in soy pork broth; Shrimp and Noodles Mix pairs six shrimp with udon. Chicken & Noodles Mix serves grilled chicken with udon, while Steak Yakisoba offers a medium-rare option.
Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in or delivery. Seafood Diablo pairs scallops, calamari and shrimp with vegetables and Japanese udon noodles, plus onion soup, salad and steamed white rice.
Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.
katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.
Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.