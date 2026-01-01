Noodles in Roseland

At katsuyo, noodles span yakisoba, ramen and udon, with Japanese sautéed preparations and noodle sides. Some yakisoba dishes include mixed vegetables in special sauce, onion soup, salad and white rice.

Chashu Ramen has seared pork in soy pork broth; Shrimp and Noodles Mix pairs six shrimp with udon. Chicken & Noodles Mix serves grilled chicken with udon, while Steak Yakisoba offers a medium-rare option.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in or delivery. Seafood Diablo pairs scallops, calamari and shrimp with vegetables and Japanese udon noodles, plus onion soup, salad and steamed white rice.