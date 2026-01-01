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Chicken Yakisoba

Noodles in Roseland

From yakisoba to udon, Japanese noodles at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ include chicken, steak and seafood dishes available for pickup.

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Ramen

Yakisoba

Udon Noodles

Chashu Ramen

Find Something Special at katsuyo

At katsuyo, noodles span yakisoba, ramen and udon, with Japanese sautéed preparations and noodle sides. Some yakisoba dishes include mixed vegetables in special sauce, onion soup, salad and white rice.

Chashu Ramen has seared pork in soy pork broth; Shrimp and Noodles Mix pairs six shrimp with udon. Chicken & Noodles Mix serves grilled chicken with udon, while Steak Yakisoba offers a medium-rare option.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in or delivery. Seafood Diablo pairs scallops, calamari and shrimp with vegetables and Japanese udon noodles, plus onion soup, salad and steamed white rice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are your most popular noodles options?

Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.

  • Chicken Yakisoba — Chicken and mixed vegetables are sauteed with Japanese noodles and sauce, served with onion soup, salad, and steamed white rice.
  • Chashu Ramen — Chashu ramen has soy-seasoned pork broth, six pieces of seared pork, half a boiled egg, naruto, scallions, garlic chips, and sesame.
  • Ramen — This ramen includes noodles, a half-boiled egg, naruto fish cake, scallions, garlic chips, and sesame seeds.
  • Shrimp and Noodles Mix — This kids' dish pairs six shrimp with udon, thick Japanese wheat noodles with a chewy texture.
  • Side - Yakisoba Noodles — Yakisoba is made with stir-fried noodles, and this listing identifies it as a side without specifying added ingredients.

Do you offer delivery and takeout?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for noodles throughout the Roseland area. Order your noodles online for convenient pickup or delivery.

Is there a kids menu?

katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.

Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.

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