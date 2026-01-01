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Sweet Potato Roll

Sushi Rolls in Roseland

From maki to hand rolls, sushi rolls at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ offer fish and vegetable fillings, with pickup available for your meal.

Order online

Popular Sushi Rolls to Try

Chili Ponzu Yellowtail Roll

Prepared the katsuyo Way

At katsuyo, sushi rolls range from maki with sushi rice and seaweed to rice-paper rolls filled with salmon and cream cheese. Deep-fried rolls include jalapeño and spicy sauce alongside avocado.

California Roll combines crab meat, cucumber and avocado. Maki Tuna Roll pairs sushi rice with fresh ahi tuna, while Katana Roll features mango, cream cheese, yellowtail and green tobiko.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in or delivery. Katsuyo Tempura Roll offers salmon or shrimp as protein choices, while Lunch Combo Three comes with your choice of soup or salad.

Sushi Rolls to Try

Sushi

Specialty sushi rolls are offered in selections for one, two, four, or six.

“I wish I had pictures to share but I devoured these rolls so fast! This is by far the best sushi I’ve ever had, the quality is amazing of the fish and the place itself is so nice. The people are super attentive and will explain each roll to you and overall this is my new spot for amazing sushi.”

Lunch Combo Three

Lunch combo with up to three roll selections and a choice of soup or salad.

Sushi and Sashimi Lunch

Lunch set with four sushi pieces, eight sashimi pieces, and one roll.

Sushi for Four

Sushi set offers five selected rolls from a range of listed options.

Sushi for Six

Eight specialty rolls have listed varieties for customization.

Sushi for Two

Four specialty sushi rolls for two, selected from the listed roll choices.

Lunch Combo Two

Lunch combo with up to two optional rolls from a listed sushi selection.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are your most popular sushi rolls options?

Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.

  • Sushi — Choose a specialty-roll sushi selection sized for one, two, four, or six people; the specific rolls are selected from available choices.
  • Sushi for Six — Eight specialty sushi rolls include customizable varieties such as California, Dragon, Philadelphia, Rainbow, and Salmon Avocado.
  • Rainbow Roll — A California roll forms the center, wrapped with tuna, salmon, snapper, and shrimp for a combination of seafood.
  • Chili Ponzu Yellowtail Roll — Chopped spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, and jalapeño fill the roll, topped with yellowtail, garlic chips, scallions, and spicy mayo.
  • Lunch Combo Three — This lunch combo lets you select up to three rolls from the listed varieties and requires a choice of soup or salad.

Do you offer delivery and takeout?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for sushi rolls throughout the Roseland area. Order your sushi rolls online for convenient pickup or delivery.

Is there a kids menu?

katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.

Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.

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