Sushi Rolls in Roseland

At katsuyo, sushi rolls range from maki with sushi rice and seaweed to rice-paper rolls filled with salmon and cream cheese. Deep-fried rolls include jalapeño and spicy sauce alongside avocado.

California Roll combines crab meat, cucumber and avocado. Maki Tuna Roll pairs sushi rice with fresh ahi tuna, while Katana Roll features mango, cream cheese, yellowtail and green tobiko.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in or delivery. Katsuyo Tempura Roll offers salmon or shrimp as protein choices, while Lunch Combo Three comes with your choice of soup or salad.