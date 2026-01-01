Sushi Rolls in Roseland

Rainbow Roll
$16.50
California roll wrapped in tuna, salmon, snapper, and shrimp.
From maki to hand rolls, sushi rolls at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ offer fish and vegetable fillings, with pickup available for your meal.Order online
At katsuyo, sushi rolls range from maki with sushi rice and seaweed to rice-paper rolls filled with salmon and cream cheese. Deep-fried rolls include jalapeño and spicy sauce alongside avocado.
California Roll combines crab meat, cucumber and avocado. Maki Tuna Roll pairs sushi rice with fresh ahi tuna, while Katana Roll features mango, cream cheese, yellowtail and green tobiko.
Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in or delivery. Katsuyo Tempura Roll offers salmon or shrimp as protein choices, while Lunch Combo Three comes with your choice of soup or salad.
Specialty sushi rolls are offered in selections for one, two, four, or six.
“I wish I had pictures to share but I devoured these rolls so fast! This is by far the best sushi I’ve ever had, the quality is amazing of the fish and the place itself is so nice. The people are super attentive and will explain each roll to you and overall this is my new spot for amazing sushi.”
Lunch combo with up to three roll selections and a choice of soup or salad.
Sushi with nigiri and a choice of spicy salmon or spicy tuna roll.
Fish-topped nigiri sushi and one selected spicy tuna or yellowtail roll.
Lunch set with four sushi pieces, eight sashimi pieces, and one roll.
Sushi set offers five selected rolls from a range of listed options.
Eight specialty rolls have listed varieties for customization.
Four specialty sushi rolls for two, selected from the listed roll choices.
Tempura-style sushi roll with five required seafood protein choices.
Lunch combo with up to two optional rolls from a listed sushi selection.
Sumo Roll
$16.00
Shrimp tempura and flamed salmon top this crab and cucumber roll.
“Top notch sushi. The Sumo roll is amazing! We'll be coming back in the near future!”
1 Spicy Hibachi Chicken and 1 Maki Roll
$17.00
Lunch includes spicy hibachi chicken and one maki roll.
Angry Dragon Roll
$15.50
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and spicy crab fill this crunchy roll.
Boston Roll
$13.50
Salmon, avocado, shrimp tempura, and masago fill this specialty sushi roll.
Chicken Katsu Roll
$11.50
A sushi roll with chicken katsu, avocado, cream cheese, and eel sauce.
Chili Shrimp Roll
$17.00
Sushi roll with spicy crab, cream cheese, shrimp, and eel sauce.
Crazy Monkey Roll
$12.50
A sushi roll with cream cheese, mango, smoked salmon, and avocado.
Crazy Salmon Roll
$17.50
Spicy salmon and cucumber roll topped with salmon and ikura.
Crunchy Tiger Roll
$16.00
Tempura shrimp and crab roll topped with spicy tuna, avocado, and sauces.
Dragon Roll
$17.00
Crab, cucumber, avocado sushi topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce.
Katana Roll
$17.50
Yellowtail roll with mango, cream cheese, green tobiko, and scallions.
Katsuyo Roll
$15.00
A sushi roll with crab stick, smoked salmon, and grilled shrimp.
Las Vegas Roll
$13.00
Deep-fried sushi roll with salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and jalapeño.
Maki Avocado Roll
$7.50
Fresh avocado wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed in a maki roll.
Maki Cucumber Roll
$7.50
Cucumber maki roll wrapped with sushi rice and seaweed.
Maki Salmon Roll
$9.99
A sushi roll of sushi rice and fresh salmon.
Maki Tuna Roll
$7.50
A seaweed-wrapped sushi roll with sushi rice and fresh ahi tuna.
Maki Yellowtail Roll
$9.99
Fresh yellowtail and sushi rice wrapped together in a maki roll.
Philadelphia Roll
$10.50
Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado fill this sushi roll.
Roseland Roll
$15.50
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and crab wrapped in spicy tuna.
Salmon Avocado Roll
$10.00
Salmon and avocado rolled together with sushi rice in a specialty roll.
Shrimp Crunchy Roll
$12.50
Shrimp tempura roll with crab, avocado, cucumber, crumbs, and eel sauce.
Shrimp Love Roll
$15.00
Crab, avocado, cucumber, and shrimp tempura wrapped with sushi shrimp.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$12.50
Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, and cucumber fill a sushi rice roll.
Spicy Salmon Roll
$10.00
Chopped spicy salmon and cucumber rolled with spicy mayo.
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
$11.50
Nori hand roll filled with spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber.
Sushi Garden
$105.00
Sushi platter with shrimp and salmon nigiri, rolls, and seaweed salad.
Sweet Potato Roll
$8.50
Fried sweet potato and avocado fill this roll, finished with eel sauce.
Tiger Roll
$17.00
Shrimp tempura roll with cucumber, avocado, shrimp topping, and eel sauce.
Ultimate Shrimp Tempura Roll
$16.50
Shrimp tempura and crab are wrapped in tuna and avocado with spicy mayo.
Volcano Roll
$19.50
Crab stick, cream cheese, salmon, and shrimp tempura fill this sushi roll.
Zonie Roll
$11.50
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado define this sushi roll with Sriracha.
1 California Roll and 1 Spicy or Regular Edamame
$13.50
A California roll comes with your choice of regular or spicy edamame.
Alaskan Roll
$15.00
Crab, cucumber and avocado roll wrapped in salmon and avocado.
Aramaki Shrimp Roll
$15.99
A rice-paper roll with shrimp tempura, crab stick, avocado, and masago.
Aramaki Tuna Roll
$17.50
Tuna and sushi rice are wrapped in seaweed for this roll.
Aromaki Salmon Roll
$16.30
Rice-paper sushi roll with salmon, avocado, cream cheese, crab and masago.
Aromaki Salmon Tuna Roll
$18.50
Rice-paper roll with tuna, salmon, avocado, cream cheese and masago.
Aromaki Tempura Roll
$12.70
Rice-paper sushi roll with crab, salmon, shrimp, tobiko, and eel sauce.
Aromaki Veg Roll
$12.50
A vegetable sushi roll, with its specific filling not listed.
Avocado Cucumber Roll
$8.50
Sushi rice wrapped around fresh avocado and cucumber in a maki roll.
California Roll
$8.50
California Roll combines crab meat, cucumber, and avocado in a sushi roll.
Chicken Tempura Roll
$11.50
Chicken tempura sushi roll with vegetables, crab, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Cream Cheese Roll
$12.00
Cream cheese, crab stick, salmon and avocado with masago on top.
Eel Roll
$10.00
Eel, cucumber, and avocado fill this sushi roll, finished with eel sauce.
Futo Maki Roll
$11.50
Five-piece roll with lettuce, avocado, cucumber, carrot, shrimp and sesame.
L - Chicken Lunch Boat
$20.00
This lunch boat includes edamame, sashimi, a California roll, and tempura.
L - Salmon Lunch Boat
$21.00
Lunch assortment with edamame, sashimi, a California roll, and tempura.
L - Steak Lunch Boat
$20.00
Lunch platter with sashimi, California roll, tempura, edamame, and steak.
Maki Asparagus Roll
$7.50
Asparagus is rolled with sushi rice and seaweed in this maki roll.
Maki Shrimp Roll
$9.40
Shrimp maki is a sushi roll wrapped in seaweed and rice.
Maki Snapper Roll
$10.59
A sushi roll of sushi rice and fresh snapper.
Salmon Bento Box
$17.00
Salmon bento with California roll, edamame, shrimp shumai, and salad.
Salmon Skin Roll
$10.50
Fried salmon skin, avocado, and cucumber with eel sauce fill this roll.
Shrimp Bento Box
$16.50
Shrimp bento with a California roll, edamame, shumai, and ginger salad.
Spicy Shrimp Roll
$10.00
Spicy shrimp and cucumber with crab meat and spicy mayo in a sushi roll.
Spicy Snapper Roll
$10.00
Chopped spicy snapper and cucumber with spicy mayonnaise in a sushi roll.
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
$10.00
Sushi roll with chopped spicy yellowtail, cucumber, and spicy mayo.
Sushi & Sashimi Entrée
$33.50
California roll, three-fish sashimi, three nigiri, and miso soup.
Sushi Entrée Deluxe
$31.50
Deluxe sushi set with a tuna roll, assorted nigiri, and miso soup.
Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.
katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.
Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.