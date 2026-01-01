Chicken in Roseland

Chicken Bento Box
$14.50
Chicken bento includes a California roll, edamame, and three shrimp shumai.
Chicken comes in hibachi plates, noodle dishes, and rolls at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, with pickup available for your meal.Order online
At katsuyo, chicken ranges from breast cooked in homemade teriyaki sauce to deep-fried tempura with sauce. You'll also find grilled chicken wrapped with hibachi fried rice and avocado in a soft flour tortilla.
Chicken Yakisoba pairs sauteed noodles with mixed vegetables in special sauce. Chicken Katsu Roll includes cream cheese and eel sauce, while Chicken & Noodles Mix pairs grilled chicken with udon noodles.
Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in, or delivery. Wings come in a six-piece serving, and you can choose BBQ for the sauce or flavors such as Buffalo Sauce and Lemon Pepper.
Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.
katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.
Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.