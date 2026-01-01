Skip to main content
Chicken Yakisoba

Chicken in Roseland

Chicken comes in hibachi plates, noodle dishes, and rolls at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, with pickup available for your meal.

Order online

Lunch

Hibachi

Noodles

Wings

Chicken Katsu Roll

A Taste of katsuyo

At katsuyo, chicken ranges from breast cooked in homemade teriyaki sauce to deep-fried tempura with sauce. You'll also find grilled chicken wrapped with hibachi fried rice and avocado in a soft flour tortilla.

Chicken Yakisoba pairs sauteed noodles with mixed vegetables in special sauce. Chicken Katsu Roll includes cream cheese and eel sauce, while Chicken & Noodles Mix pairs grilled chicken with udon noodles.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in, or delivery. Wings come in a six-piece serving, and you can choose BBQ for the sauce or flavors such as Buffalo Sauce and Lemon Pepper.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are your most popular chicken options?

Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.

  • Hibachi Chicken — Grilled chicken breast comes with mushrooms, zucchini, onion, broccoli, vegetable fried rice, onion soup, and salad; listed sides can be removed.
  • Chicken Yakisoba — Chicken and mixed vegetables are sauteed with Japanese noodles and sauce, served with onion soup, salad, and steamed white rice.
  • Chicken Bento Box — The lunch box includes chicken with a California roll, edamame, three shrimp shumai, and salad dressed with ginger dressing.
  • Teriyaki Chicken — Seven ounces of chicken breast are cooked in homemade teriyaki sauce and served with onion soup, salad, and vegetable fried rice.
  • L - Hibachi Chicken — This lunch pairs hibachi chicken with mixed vegetables and vegetable fried rice, plus your choice of soup or salad.

Do you offer delivery and takeout?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for chicken throughout the Roseland area. Order your chicken online for convenient pickup or delivery.

Is there a kids menu?

katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.

Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.

Order with AppOrder online