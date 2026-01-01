Chicken in Roseland

At katsuyo, chicken ranges from breast cooked in homemade teriyaki sauce to deep-fried tempura with sauce. You'll also find grilled chicken wrapped with hibachi fried rice and avocado in a soft flour tortilla.

Chicken Yakisoba pairs sauteed noodles with mixed vegetables in special sauce. Chicken Katsu Roll includes cream cheese and eel sauce, while Chicken & Noodles Mix pairs grilled chicken with udon noodles.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in, or delivery. Wings come in a six-piece serving, and you can choose BBQ for the sauce or flavors such as Buffalo Sauce and Lemon Pepper.