Skip to main content
Chashu Ramen

Ramen in Roseland

Ramen noodles with savory toppings anchor ramen at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, where you can order these noodle dishes for pickup.

Order online

Ramen to Try

Chashu Ramen

$19.00

Ramen with soy broth, seared pork, egg, naruto, scallions, and garlic.

“Highly recommend the ramen soups. Was the perfect meal for a rainy day. And the sushi was delicious with great presentation. Check em out”

Ramen

At the Heart of katsuyo

katsuyo serves ramen in pork and chicken styles, alongside noodles with egg and garnishes. You can find a broth-based pork bowl and a chicken option among the noodle dishes in Roseland, NJ.

Chashu Ramen combines tonkotsu soy broth with six pieces of seared pork chashu, half a boiled egg and naruto. Chicken Ramen offers a chicken noodle option, while Ramen is also available.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, with pickup, dine-in and delivery available for your meal. Your Ramen includes ramen noodles, half a boiled egg, naruto, scallions, garlic chips and sesame seeds.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are your most popular ramen options?

Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.

  • Chashu Ramen — Chashu ramen has soy-seasoned pork broth, six pieces of seared pork, half a boiled egg, naruto, scallions, garlic chips, and sesame.
  • Ramen — This ramen includes noodles, a half-boiled egg, naruto fish cake, scallions, garlic chips, and sesame seeds.

Do you offer delivery and takeout?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for ramen throughout the Roseland area. Order your ramen online for convenient pickup or delivery.

Is there a kids menu?

katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.

Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.

Order with AppOrder online