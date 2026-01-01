Ramen in Roseland

katsuyo serves ramen in pork and chicken styles, alongside noodles with egg and garnishes. You can find a broth-based pork bowl and a chicken option among the noodle dishes in Roseland, NJ.

Chashu Ramen combines tonkotsu soy broth with six pieces of seared pork chashu, half a boiled egg and naruto. Chicken Ramen offers a chicken noodle option, while Ramen is also available.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, with pickup, dine-in and delivery available for your meal. Your Ramen includes ramen noodles, half a boiled egg, naruto, scallions, garlic chips and sesame seeds.