Ramen in Roseland

Chashu Ramen
$19.00
Ramen with soy broth, seared pork, egg, naruto, scallions, and garlic.
“Highly recommend the ramen soups. Was the perfect meal for a rainy day. And the sushi was delicious with great presentation. Check em out”
Ramen noodles with savory toppings anchor ramen at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, where you can order these noodle dishes for pickup.Order online
Chashu Ramen
$19.00
Ramen with soy broth, seared pork, egg, naruto, scallions, and garlic.
“Highly recommend the ramen soups. Was the perfect meal for a rainy day. And the sushi was delicious with great presentation. Check em out”
Ramen
$16.00
Ramen noodles with a half-boiled egg, naruto, scallions, and garlic chips.
Chicken Ramen
$19.00
Japanese noodle soup served with chicken and ramen noodles.
katsuyo serves ramen in pork and chicken styles, alongside noodles with egg and garnishes. You can find a broth-based pork bowl and a chicken option among the noodle dishes in Roseland, NJ.
Chashu Ramen combines tonkotsu soy broth with six pieces of seared pork chashu, half a boiled egg and naruto. Chicken Ramen offers a chicken noodle option, while Ramen is also available.
Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, with pickup, dine-in and delivery available for your meal. Your Ramen includes ramen noodles, half a boiled egg, naruto, scallions, garlic chips and sesame seeds.
Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.
katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.
Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.