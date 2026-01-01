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Sweet Potato Roll

Japanese Food in Roseland

Sushi rolls, hibachi meats, and noodles anchor Japanese food at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, with pickup available for your meal.

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Sushi

Sumo Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and flamed salmon top this crab and cucumber roll.

“Top notch sushi. The Sumo roll is amazing! We'll be coming back in the near future!”

Hibachi

Seafood

Yakisoba

Ramen

Dumplings

Desserts

Tempura

Chicken Yakisoba

Find Something Special at katsuyo

Japanese food at katsuyo spans sushi rolls, sashimi, hibachi meats, and noodles. You'll find rice-paper rolls with fish and cream cheese, plus chicken breast cooked in homemade teriyaki sauce.

Edamame is boiled and seasoned with sea salt. Tuna Tataki pairs seared sashimi-grade tuna with chili ponzu sauce, while Sweet Potato Roll combines deep-fried sweet potatoes, avocado, and eel sauce.

Visit or order from katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in, or delivery. Chashu Ramen has soy pork broth, six pieces of seared pork chashu, half a boiled egg, naruto, scallions, garlic chips, and sesame seeds.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are your most popular Japanese food options?

Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.

  • Sushi — Choose a specialty-roll sushi selection sized for one, two, four, or six people; the specific rolls are selected from available choices.
  • Sushi for Six — Eight specialty sushi rolls include customizable varieties such as California, Dragon, Philadelphia, Rainbow, and Salmon Avocado.
  • Rainbow Roll — A California roll forms the center, wrapped with tuna, salmon, snapper, and shrimp for a combination of seafood.
  • Chili Ponzu Yellowtail Roll — Chopped spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, and jalapeño fill the roll, topped with yellowtail, garlic chips, scallions, and spicy mayo.
  • Lunch Combo Three — This lunch combo lets you select up to three rolls from the listed varieties and requires a choice of soup or salad.

Do you offer delivery and takeout?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for japanese food throughout the Roseland area. Order your japanese food online for convenient pickup or delivery.

Is there a kids menu?

katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.

Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.

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