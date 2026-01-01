Japanese Food in Roseland

Japanese food at katsuyo spans sushi rolls, sashimi, hibachi meats, and noodles. You'll find rice-paper rolls with fish and cream cheese, plus chicken breast cooked in homemade teriyaki sauce.

Edamame is boiled and seasoned with sea salt. Tuna Tataki pairs seared sashimi-grade tuna with chili ponzu sauce, while Sweet Potato Roll combines deep-fried sweet potatoes, avocado, and eel sauce.

Visit or order from katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in, or delivery. Chashu Ramen has soy pork broth, six pieces of seared pork chashu, half a boiled egg, naruto, scallions, garlic chips, and sesame seeds.