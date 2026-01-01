Japanese Food in Roseland

Sumo Roll
$16.00
Shrimp tempura and flamed salmon top this crab and cucumber roll.
“Top notch sushi. The Sumo roll is amazing! We'll be coming back in the near future!”
Sushi rolls, hibachi meats, and noodles anchor Japanese food at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, with pickup available for your meal.Order online
Sumo Roll
$16.00
Shrimp tempura and flamed salmon top this crab and cucumber roll.
“Top notch sushi. The Sumo roll is amazing! We'll be coming back in the near future!”
Sushi
$27.00+
Specialty sushi rolls are offered in selections for one, two, four, or six.
Sushi for Six
$80.00
Eight specialty rolls have listed varieties for customization.
Rainbow Roll
$16.50
California roll wrapped in tuna, salmon, snapper, and shrimp.
Hibachi Chicken
$27.00
Grilled chicken with vegetables, fried rice, soup, and salad.
Hibachi Steak
$31.00
Hibachi New York strip comes with vegetables, fried rice, soup, and salad.
1 Spicy Hibachi Chicken and 1 Maki Roll
$17.00
Lunch includes spicy hibachi chicken and one maki roll.
Hibachi Salmon
$33.00
Grilled salmon comes with avocado tartar sauce, soup, salad and rice.
Sashimi Lunch
$17.50
Twelve assorted sashimi pieces, sushi rice, and a choice of soup or salad.
Octopus Salad
$16.50
Octopus with seaweed salad, salmon roe, and chili ponzu sauce.
Spicy Kani Salad
$7.80
Crab stick, cucumber, carrot, masago, and sesame with spicy mayo.
Mango Kani Salad
$8.25
Mango and crab stick salad with masago, cucumber, sesame, and spicy mayo.
Chicken Yakisoba
$26.50
Sauteed noodles, chicken, vegetables, sauce, soup, salad and rice.
L - Yakisoba
$21.00
Lunch yakisoba comes with vegetables, fried rice, and soup or salad.
Side - Yakisoba Noodles
$5.00
Japanese stir-fried noodles served as a side dish.
L - Shrimp Yakisoba
$21.00
Shrimp with Japanese-style stir-fried noodles in a lunch portion.
Japanese food at katsuyo spans sushi rolls, sashimi, hibachi meats, and noodles. You'll find rice-paper rolls with fish and cream cheese, plus chicken breast cooked in homemade teriyaki sauce.
Edamame is boiled and seasoned with sea salt. Tuna Tataki pairs seared sashimi-grade tuna with chili ponzu sauce, while Sweet Potato Roll combines deep-fried sweet potatoes, avocado, and eel sauce.
Visit or order from katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in, or delivery. Chashu Ramen has soy pork broth, six pieces of seared pork chashu, half a boiled egg, naruto, scallions, garlic chips, and sesame seeds.
Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.
katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.
Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.