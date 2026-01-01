Steak in Roseland

Hibachi Steak
$31.00
Hibachi New York strip comes with vegetables, fried rice, soup, and salad.
Hibachi and teriyaki steak dishes join noodle and bento options at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, with pickup available for your meal.Order online
At katsuyo, steak comes in hibachi and teriyaki styles, alongside burritos, bento boxes and pairings with chicken or seafood. You can also find noodle dishes and portions made for two diners.
Steak and Shrimp comes with mixed vegetables and vegetable fried rice. Steak and Noodles Mix pairs New York strip with udon, while Steak Bento Box includes a California roll and shrimp shumai.
Visit us in Roseland, NJ for dine-in, pickup or delivery. Hibachi Steak Burrito wraps grilled steak, avocado, hibachi fried rice and teriyaki sauce in a soft flour tortilla, with yum yum sauce on the side.
Hibachi Steak with Vegetable Fried Rice and Udon Noodles
$20.00
Hibachi steak with vegetable fried rice, udon noodles, and a side choice.
L - Hibachi Steak
$22.00
Hibachi steak, mixed vegetables, vegetable fried rice, and soup or salad.
A la Steak
$16.00
Steak served as a side order, with no accompaniments specified.
Kid Steak
$20.00
New York strip served with mixed vegetables and steamed white rice.
L - Steak Yakisoba
$21.00
Steak with Japanese stir-fried noodles, cooked to your chosen doneness.
Steak & Chicken for 2
$88.00
Steak and chicken for two with onion soup, salad, and vegetable fried rice.
Steak & Shrimp for 2
$84.00
Hibachi meal for two with steak, shrimp, salads, soup, and fried rice.
Steak and Chicken
$14.50
Steak and chicken come with mixed vegetables and vegetable fried rice.
Steak and Noodles Mix
$12.00
New York strip and udon noodles, with your choice of steak doneness.
Steak and Scallops
$15.50
Steak and scallops come with mixed vegetables and vegetable fried rice.
Steak and Shrimp
$15.00
Steak and shrimp come with mixed vegetables and vegetable fried rice.
Teriyaki Steak
$31.00
Teriyaki New York strip with vegetables, fried rice, soup, and salad.
Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.
katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.
Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.