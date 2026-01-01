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Hibachi Steak Burrito

Steak in Roseland

Hibachi and teriyaki steak dishes join noodle and bento options at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, with pickup available for your meal.

Order online

Popular Steak to Try

Hibachi Steak with Vegetable Fried Rice and Udon Noodles

At the Heart of katsuyo

At katsuyo, steak comes in hibachi and teriyaki styles, alongside burritos, bento boxes and pairings with chicken or seafood. You can also find noodle dishes and portions made for two diners.

Steak and Shrimp comes with mixed vegetables and vegetable fried rice. Steak and Noodles Mix pairs New York strip with udon, while Steak Bento Box includes a California roll and shrimp shumai.

Visit us in Roseland, NJ for dine-in, pickup or delivery. Hibachi Steak Burrito wraps grilled steak, avocado, hibachi fried rice and teriyaki sauce in a soft flour tortilla, with yum yum sauce on the side.

Steak to Try

Frequently Asked Questions

What are your most popular steak options?

Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.

  • Hibachi Steak — This plate includes New York strip, mushrooms, zucchini, onion, broccoli, vegetable fried rice, onion soup, and salad; choose the steak temperature.
  • Teriyaki Steak — Sliced New York strip comes with teriyaki sauce, scallions, mushrooms, zucchini, onion, broccoli, vegetable fried rice, soup, and salad; choose steak temperature.
  • Hibachi Steak Burrito — A soft flour tortilla wraps grilled steak, hibachi fried rice, avocado, and teriyaki sauce, with yum yum sauce served on the side.
  • Steak Bento Box — This lunch box includes steak cooked to your selected temperature, plus three shrimp shumai, edamame, California roll, and ginger-dressed salad.

Do you offer delivery and takeout?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for steak throughout the Roseland area. Order your steak online for convenient pickup or delivery.

Is there a kids menu?

katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.

Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.

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