Steak in Roseland

At katsuyo, steak comes in hibachi and teriyaki styles, alongside burritos, bento boxes and pairings with chicken or seafood. You can also find noodle dishes and portions made for two diners.

Steak and Shrimp comes with mixed vegetables and vegetable fried rice. Steak and Noodles Mix pairs New York strip with udon, while Steak Bento Box includes a California roll and shrimp shumai.

Visit us in Roseland, NJ for dine-in, pickup or delivery. Hibachi Steak Burrito wraps grilled steak, avocado, hibachi fried rice and teriyaki sauce in a soft flour tortilla, with yum yum sauce on the side.