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Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

Hand Rolls in Roseland

Seafood-filled hand rolls at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ include spicy styles and are available for pickup when you order your meal.

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Hand Rolls to Try

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

Welcome to katsuyo

At katsuyo, hand rolls include tuna, crab meat and salmon fillings, with spicy versions of the fish rolls. Spicy Salmon Hand Roll pairs its spicy salmon filling with avocado and cucumber.

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll combines spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber. Tuna Hand Roll pairs tuna with avocado and cucumber, while Crab Meat Hand Roll brings crab meat together with avocado and cucumber.

For your next meal, visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for dine-in, or order hand rolls for pickup or delivery. The Salmon Hand Roll combines a filling of salmon with both avocado and cucumber.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are your most popular hand rolls options?

Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.

  • Spicy Tuna Hand Roll — Spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber are wrapped in nori to form a cone-shaped hand roll.
  • Salmon Hand Roll — The hand-rolled cone holds salmon, avocado, and cucumber, offering these fillings in a compact seaweed-wrapped form.

Do you offer delivery and takeout?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for hand rolls throughout the Roseland area. Order your hand rolls online for convenient pickup or delivery.

Is there a kids menu?

katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.

Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.

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