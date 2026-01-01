Hand Rolls in Roseland

Salmon Hand Roll
$10.20
A cone-shaped sushi hand roll filled with salmon, avocado, and cucumber.
Seafood-filled hand rolls at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ include spicy styles and are available for pickup when you order your meal.Order online
Salmon Hand Roll
$10.20
A cone-shaped sushi hand roll filled with salmon, avocado, and cucumber.
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
$10.50
Spicy salmon, avocado and cucumber wrapped in a hand-held sushi roll.
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
$11.50
Nori hand roll filled with spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber.
Tuna Hand Roll
$11.20
A seaweed hand roll filled with tuna, avocado, and cucumber.
Crab Meat Hand Roll
$10.00
Crab meat, avocado and cucumber tucked into a hand-rolled sushi cone.
At katsuyo, hand rolls include tuna, crab meat and salmon fillings, with spicy versions of the fish rolls. Spicy Salmon Hand Roll pairs its spicy salmon filling with avocado and cucumber.
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll combines spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber. Tuna Hand Roll pairs tuna with avocado and cucumber, while Crab Meat Hand Roll brings crab meat together with avocado and cucumber.
For your next meal, visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for dine-in, or order hand rolls for pickup or delivery. The Salmon Hand Roll combines a filling of salmon with both avocado and cucumber.
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katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.
Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.