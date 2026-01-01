Hand Rolls in Roseland

At katsuyo, hand rolls include tuna, crab meat and salmon fillings, with spicy versions of the fish rolls. Spicy Salmon Hand Roll pairs its spicy salmon filling with avocado and cucumber.

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll combines spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber. Tuna Hand Roll pairs tuna with avocado and cucumber, while Crab Meat Hand Roll brings crab meat together with avocado and cucumber.

For your next meal, visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for dine-in, or order hand rolls for pickup or delivery. The Salmon Hand Roll combines a filling of salmon with both avocado and cucumber.