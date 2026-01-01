Fried Gyoza Chicken
$8.50
Six fried chicken dumplings served with chili ponzu sauce.
“The dumblings are fire and the nav tax is real.”
Chicken, pork, shrimp and vegetable dumplings at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ are available for pickup, with steamed and fried options.Order online
At katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, chicken and pork dumplings come in six-piece servings, deep-fried with chili ponzu sauce. You can also have hibachi shrimp paired with one fried gyoza dumpling.
Shrimp Shumai comes as six deep-fried pieces with chili ponzu sauce; Vegetable Gyoza offers six steamed pieces with the same sauce. Fried Gyoza Spicy Beef serves six deep-fried pieces with chili ponzu sauce.
Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in or delivery. Appetizers Box includes two servings of wings, two edamame, two shrimp tempura, two fried gyoza dumplings and two vegetable spring rolls.
Appetizers Box
$70.00
An assortment of five appetizers includes two servings of each.
Hibachi Shrimp and 1 Fried Gyoza Dumplings
$20.00
Hibachi shrimp served with one fried gyoza dumpling.
Shrimp Shumai
$7.25
Six deep-fried shrimp shumai dumplings come with chili ponzu sauce.
Vegetable Gyoza
$7.50
Six steamed vegetable dumplings served with chili ponzu sauce.
Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.
katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.
Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.