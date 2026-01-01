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Fried Gyoza Spicy Beef

Dumplings in Roseland

Chicken, pork, shrimp and vegetable dumplings at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ are available for pickup, with steamed and fried options.

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Popular Dumplings to Try

Fried Gyoza Chicken

$8.50

Six fried chicken dumplings served with chili ponzu sauce.

“The dumblings are fire and the nav tax is real.”

Fried Gyoza Chicken

Prepared the katsuyo Way

At katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, chicken and pork dumplings come in six-piece servings, deep-fried with chili ponzu sauce. You can also have hibachi shrimp paired with one fried gyoza dumpling.

Shrimp Shumai comes as six deep-fried pieces with chili ponzu sauce; Vegetable Gyoza offers six steamed pieces with the same sauce. Fried Gyoza Spicy Beef serves six deep-fried pieces with chili ponzu sauce.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in or delivery. Appetizers Box includes two servings of wings, two edamame, two shrimp tempura, two fried gyoza dumplings and two vegetable spring rolls.

Dumplings to Try

Frequently Asked Questions

What are your most popular dumplings options?

Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.

  • Fried Gyoza Chicken — Six deep-fried chicken gyoza come with chili ponzu sauce, bringing a tangy, chili-seasoned dip alongside the dumplings.
  • Fried Gyoza Pork — These Japanese dumplings contain pork, are deep-fried, and come with chili ponzu sauce for dipping.
  • Fried Gyoza Spicy Beef — These six deep-fried gyoza are filled with spicy beef and served with chili ponzu, a citrus-soy dipping sauce.
  • Vegetable Gyoza — Six vegetable-filled dumplings are steamed and served with chili ponzu, a citrusy soy-based dipping sauce.
  • Shrimp Shumai — This appetizer includes six shrimp shumai dumplings, deep-fried and served with a chili ponzu sauce.

Do you offer delivery and takeout?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for dumplings throughout the Roseland area. Order your dumplings online for convenient pickup or delivery.

Is there a kids menu?

katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.

Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.

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