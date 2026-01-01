Dumplings in Roseland

At katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, chicken and pork dumplings come in six-piece servings, deep-fried with chili ponzu sauce. You can also have hibachi shrimp paired with one fried gyoza dumpling.

Shrimp Shumai comes as six deep-fried pieces with chili ponzu sauce; Vegetable Gyoza offers six steamed pieces with the same sauce. Fried Gyoza Spicy Beef serves six deep-fried pieces with chili ponzu sauce.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in or delivery. Appetizers Box includes two servings of wings, two edamame, two shrimp tempura, two fried gyoza dumplings and two vegetable spring rolls.