Crab in Roseland

At katsuyo in Roseland, crab appears in hand rolls, tempura rolls and soft-shell preparations. The rolls pair crab with vegetables, while a deep-fried preparation is served with sauce.

Crab Meat Hand Roll pairs crab with avocado and cucumber. Soft Shell Crab comes with chili ponzu sauce. Spider Roll combines deep-fried soft-shell crab and crab meat with avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland for pickup, dine-in or delivery. Chicken Tempura Roll brings together sushi rice, sesame seeds, lettuce, avocado, cucumber and crab meat with spicy mayo and eel sauce.