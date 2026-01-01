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Spider Roll

Crab in Roseland

Crab hand rolls, tempura rolls and soft-shell preparations are on offer at katsuyo in Roseland, with pickup available for your order.

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Crab to Try

A Taste of katsuyo

At katsuyo in Roseland, crab appears in hand rolls, tempura rolls and soft-shell preparations. The rolls pair crab with vegetables, while a deep-fried preparation is served with sauce.

Crab Meat Hand Roll pairs crab with avocado and cucumber. Soft Shell Crab comes with chili ponzu sauce. Spider Roll combines deep-fried soft-shell crab and crab meat with avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland for pickup, dine-in or delivery. Chicken Tempura Roll brings together sushi rice, sesame seeds, lettuce, avocado, cucumber and crab meat with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are your most popular crab options?

Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.

  • Spider Roll — Deep-fried soft-shell crab is rolled with avocado and cucumber, then topped with spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce.
  • Soft Shell Crab — Soft-shell crab is deep-fried and served with chili ponzu, a citrus-soy dipping sauce with a touch of heat.
  • Chicken Tempura Roll — Chicken tempura is rolled with sesame rice, avocado, lettuce, cucumber, crab meat, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Do you offer delivery and takeout?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for crab throughout the Roseland area. Order your crab online for convenient pickup or delivery.

Is there a kids menu?

katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.

Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.

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