Crab in Roseland

Spider Roll
$16.50
Sushi roll with fried soft-shell crab, avocado, cucumber, and sauces.
Crab hand rolls, tempura rolls and soft-shell preparations are on offer at katsuyo in Roseland, with pickup available for your order.Order online
Spider Roll
$16.50
Sushi roll with fried soft-shell crab, avocado, cucumber, and sauces.
Chicken Tempura Roll
$11.50
Chicken tempura sushi roll with crab, cucumber, avocado, and sauces.
Crab Meat Hand Roll
$10.00
Hand-rolled sushi cone with crab meat, avocado, and cucumber.
Soft Shell Crab
$15.00
Deep-fried soft-shell crab served with chili ponzu sauce.
At katsuyo in Roseland, crab appears in hand rolls, tempura rolls and soft-shell preparations. The rolls pair crab with vegetables, while a deep-fried preparation is served with sauce.
Crab Meat Hand Roll pairs crab with avocado and cucumber. Soft Shell Crab comes with chili ponzu sauce. Spider Roll combines deep-fried soft-shell crab and crab meat with avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Visit katsuyo in Roseland for pickup, dine-in or delivery. Chicken Tempura Roll brings together sushi rice, sesame seeds, lettuce, avocado, cucumber and crab meat with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.
katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.
Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.