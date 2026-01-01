Fish in Roseland

At katsuyo, fish ranges from sashimi and nigiri to hand rolls. Chili Ponzu Yellowtail Roll features jalapeño and garlic chips, while Salmon Skin Roll pairs deep-fried salmon skin with eel sauce.

Tuna Tataki pairs seared sashimi-grade tuna with chili ponzu sauce. Boston Roll combines salmon, avocado, shrimp tempura and masago. Maki Tuna Roll is made with sushi rice and fresh ahi tuna.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for dine-in, pickup or delivery. Spicy Seafood Soup combines salmon, calamari, shrimp and vegetables in onion soup, with ramen or udon noodles available as an add-on.