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Sashimi Sampler

Fish in Roseland

Sashimi, spicy rolls and grilled fish bring tuna, salmon and yellowtail to your meal at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, with pickup available.

Order online

Sushi

Sushi Rolls

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Sushi roll with chopped spicy tuna, cucumber, and spicy mayonnaise.

“I wish I had pictures to share but I devoured these rolls so fast! This is by far the best sushi I’ve ever had, the quality is amazing of the fish and the place itself is so nice. The people are super attentive and will explain each roll to you and overall this is my new spot for amazing sushi.”

Nigiri

Sashimi

Hand Rolls

Seafood

Hibachi Salmon

Welcome to katsuyo

At katsuyo, fish ranges from sashimi and nigiri to hand rolls. Chili Ponzu Yellowtail Roll features jalapeño and garlic chips, while Salmon Skin Roll pairs deep-fried salmon skin with eel sauce.

Tuna Tataki pairs seared sashimi-grade tuna with chili ponzu sauce. Boston Roll combines salmon, avocado, shrimp tempura and masago. Maki Tuna Roll is made with sushi rice and fresh ahi tuna.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for dine-in, pickup or delivery. Spicy Seafood Soup combines salmon, calamari, shrimp and vegetables in onion soup, with ramen or udon noodles available as an add-on.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are your most popular fish options?

Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.

  • Spicy Tuna Roll — Chopped spicy tuna and cucumber fill this sushi roll, which is finished with spicy mayonnaise.
  • Sushi and Sashimi Lunch — Choose one specialty roll and either soup or salad to accompany the four sushi pieces and eight sashimi pieces.
  • Sushi Entrée Deluxe — It includes a tuna maki roll, tuna, salmon, ikura, snapper, eel, yellowtail, shrimp, and crab stick nigiri, plus miso soup.
  • Crispy Tuna Roll — Ahi tuna seasoned with spice sits on crispy rice, with jalapeño and eel sauce adding the listed toppings.
  • Volcano Roll — The roll is topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and a crunchy finish over sushi rice.

Do you offer delivery and takeout?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for fish throughout the Roseland area. Order your fish online for convenient pickup or delivery.

Is there a kids menu?

katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.

Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.

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