Fish in Roseland

Salmon Roe (Ikura)
$9.00
Salmon roe served over sushi rice as a piece of nigiri.
Sashimi, spicy rolls and grilled fish bring tuna, salmon and yellowtail to your meal at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, with pickup available.Order online
Spicy Tuna Roll
$10.00
Sushi roll with chopped spicy tuna, cucumber, and spicy mayonnaise.
“I wish I had pictures to share but I devoured these rolls so fast! This is by far the best sushi I’ve ever had, the quality is amazing of the fish and the place itself is so nice. The people are super attentive and will explain each roll to you and overall this is my new spot for amazing sushi.”
Sumo Roll
$16.00
Shrimp tempura and flamed salmon top this crab and cucumber roll.
“Top notch sushi. The Sumo roll is amazing! We'll be coming back in the near future!”
At katsuyo, fish ranges from sashimi and nigiri to hand rolls. Chili Ponzu Yellowtail Roll features jalapeño and garlic chips, while Salmon Skin Roll pairs deep-fried salmon skin with eel sauce.
Tuna Tataki pairs seared sashimi-grade tuna with chili ponzu sauce. Boston Roll combines salmon, avocado, shrimp tempura and masago. Maki Tuna Roll is made with sushi rice and fresh ahi tuna.
Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for dine-in, pickup or delivery. Spicy Seafood Soup combines salmon, calamari, shrimp and vegetables in onion soup, with ramen or udon noodles available as an add-on.
Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.
katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.
Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.