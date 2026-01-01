Udon Noodles in Roseland

At katsuyo in Roseland, udon noodles come in combinations with shrimp or chicken. These dishes keep the pairing straightforward: a seafood or chicken protein served alongside the noodles.

Shrimp and Noodles Mix includes six shrimp, while Chicken & Noodles Mix pairs udon with grilled chicken. Along with Side - Udon Noodles, both are available at katsuyo in Roseland for your meal.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland for pickup, dine-in, or delivery. Add a side portion of udon to your meal when you want noodles alongside another dish, rather than a shrimp or chicken combination.