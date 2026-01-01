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Udon Noodles in Roseland

Shrimp and chicken pair with udon noodles at katsuyo in Roseland, where you can order these noodle combinations for pickup.

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Udon Noodles to Try

From the Kitchen at katsuyo

At katsuyo in Roseland, udon noodles come in combinations with shrimp or chicken. These dishes keep the pairing straightforward: a seafood or chicken protein served alongside the noodles.

Shrimp and Noodles Mix includes six shrimp, while Chicken & Noodles Mix pairs udon with grilled chicken. Along with Side - Udon Noodles, both are available at katsuyo in Roseland for your meal.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland for pickup, dine-in, or delivery. Add a side portion of udon to your meal when you want noodles alongside another dish, rather than a shrimp or chicken combination.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are your most popular udon noodles options?

Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.

  • Shrimp and Noodles Mix — The kids' dish includes six shrimp alongside udon, the thick wheat noodles commonly used in Japanese noodle dishes.
  • Side - Udon Noodles — Made from wheat, udon noodles are known for their thick, chewy shape and are listed here as a side order.

Do you offer delivery and takeout?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for udon noodles throughout the Roseland area. Order your udon noodles online for convenient pickup or delivery.

Is there a kids menu?

katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.

Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.

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