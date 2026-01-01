Udon Noodles in Roseland

Chicken & Noodles Mix
$10.00
Grilled chicken served with udon, thick Japanese wheat noodles.
Shrimp and chicken pair with udon noodles at katsuyo in Roseland, where you can order these noodle combinations for pickup.Order online
At katsuyo in Roseland, udon noodles come in combinations with shrimp or chicken. These dishes keep the pairing straightforward: a seafood or chicken protein served alongside the noodles.
Shrimp and Noodles Mix includes six shrimp, while Chicken & Noodles Mix pairs udon with grilled chicken. Along with Side - Udon Noodles, both are available at katsuyo in Roseland for your meal.
Visit katsuyo in Roseland for pickup, dine-in, or delivery. Add a side portion of udon to your meal when you want noodles alongside another dish, rather than a shrimp or chicken combination.
Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.
katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.
Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.