Asian Food in Roseland

Octopus Salad
$16.50
Octopus with seaweed salad, salmon roe, and chili ponzu sauce.
Sushi rolls, grilled chicken and sauced Japanese noodles anchor Asian food at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, available for pickup.Order online
Octopus Salad
$16.50
Octopus with seaweed salad, salmon roe, and chili ponzu sauce.
Spicy Kani Salad
$7.80
Crab stick, cucumber, carrot, masago, and sesame with spicy mayo.
Mango Kani Salad
$8.25
Mango and crab stick salad with masago, cucumber, sesame, and spicy mayo.
Seaweed Salad
$6.50
Chilled seasoned seaweed is dressed in a savory, lightly tangy sauce.
Nigiri
$8.00
Select two nigiri toppings served over sushi rice.
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
$9.00
Salmon roe served over sushi rice as a piece of nigiri.
Sushi Garden
$105.00
Sushi platter with shrimp and salmon nigiri, rolls, and seaweed salad.
Spicy Yellowtail Crispy Rice
$13.00
Crispy rice with spicy yellowtail, jalapeño, cilantro, and pepper sauce.
Sumo Roll
$16.00
Shrimp tempura and flamed salmon top this crab and cucumber roll.
“Top notch sushi. The Sumo roll is amazing! We'll be coming back in the near future!”
Sushi
$27.00+
Specialty sushi rolls are offered in selections for one, two, four, or six.
Sushi for Six
$80.00
Eight specialty rolls have listed varieties for customization.
Rainbow Roll
$16.50
California roll wrapped in tuna, salmon, snapper, and shrimp.
Sashimi Lunch
$17.50
Twelve assorted sashimi pieces, sushi rice, and a choice of soup or salad.
All Salmon Sashimi Lunch
$15.00
Ten pieces of salmon sashimi with your choice of soup or salad.
Salmon Roe (Sashimi)
$9.50
Bright orange salmon eggs have a briny taste in this sashimi selection.
Sashimi Sampler
$18.50
Nine sashimi slices include three each of tuna, snapper, and salmon.
Hibachi Chicken
$27.00
Grilled chicken with vegetables, fried rice, soup, and salad.
Hibachi Steak
$31.00
Hibachi New York strip comes with vegetables, fried rice, soup, and salad.
Hibachi Salmon
$33.00
Grilled salmon comes with avocado tartar sauce, soup, salad and rice.
Hibachi Shrimp
$33.00
Grilled shrimp comes with mixed vegetables, soup, salad and fried rice.
Chicken Yakisoba
$26.50
Sauteed noodles, chicken, vegetables, sauce, soup, salad and rice.
Chashu Ramen
$19.00
Ramen with soy broth, seared pork, egg, naruto, scallions, and garlic.
L - Yakisoba
$21.00
Lunch yakisoba comes with vegetables, fried rice, and soup or salad.
Seafood Diablo
$32.00
Udon with scallops, calamari, shrimp, and vegetables, plus soup and rice.
Lunch Combo Three
$27.00
Lunch combo with up to three roll selections and a choice of soup or salad.
Sushi and Sashimi Lunch
$18.50
Lunch set with four sushi pieces, eight sashimi pieces, and one roll.
1 Spicy Hibachi Chicken and 1 Maki Roll
$17.00
Lunch includes spicy hibachi chicken and one maki roll.
Steak Bento Box
$15.50
Steak bento with California roll, edamame, shumai, and salad.
Fried Gyoza Pork
$8.50
Six pork gyoza are deep-fried and served with chili ponzu sauce.
Tempura Shrimp
$11.00
Eight tempura-battered shrimp served with dipping sauce.
Shrimp Shumai
$7.25
Six deep-fried shrimp shumai dumplings come with chili ponzu sauce.
“The dumblings are fire and the nav tax is real.”
Spicy Edamame
$7.50
Edamame seasoned with spicy teriyaki and garlic butter.
Asian food at katsuyo includes rice paper rolls with salmon and cream cheese, udon with scallops, calamari and shrimp, and deep-fried, tempura-battered vegetables served with tempura sauce.
Try Sweet Potato Roll with deep-fried sweet potatoes, avocado and eel sauce; Edamame is boiled with sea salt. Hibachi Salmon pairs grilled salmon with avocado tartar sauce and vegetable fried rice.
Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for dine-in, pickup or delivery. Chashu Ramen has soy pork broth, six pieces of seared pork chashu, half a boiled egg, naruto, scallions, garlic chips and sesame seeds.
Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.
katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.
Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.