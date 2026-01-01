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Sweet Potato Roll

Asian Food in Roseland

Sushi rolls, grilled chicken and sauced Japanese noodles anchor Asian food at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, available for pickup.

Order online

Japanese Food

Sushi

Sushi Rolls

Sumo Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and flamed salmon top this crab and cucumber roll.

“Top notch sushi. The Sumo roll is amazing! We'll be coming back in the near future!”

Sashimi

Hibachi

Noodles

Lunch

Appetizers

Chicken Yakisoba

Welcome to katsuyo

Asian food at katsuyo includes rice paper rolls with salmon and cream cheese, udon with scallops, calamari and shrimp, and deep-fried, tempura-battered vegetables served with tempura sauce.

Try Sweet Potato Roll with deep-fried sweet potatoes, avocado and eel sauce; Edamame is boiled with sea salt. Hibachi Salmon pairs grilled salmon with avocado tartar sauce and vegetable fried rice.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for dine-in, pickup or delivery. Chashu Ramen has soy pork broth, six pieces of seared pork chashu, half a boiled egg, naruto, scallions, garlic chips and sesame seeds.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are your most popular Asian food options?

Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.

  • Sushi — Choose a specialty-roll sushi selection sized for one, two, four, or six people; the specific rolls are selected from available choices.
  • Sushi for Six — Eight specialty sushi rolls include customizable varieties such as California, Dragon, Philadelphia, Rainbow, and Salmon Avocado.
  • Rainbow Roll — A California roll forms the center, wrapped with tuna, salmon, snapper, and shrimp for a combination of seafood.
  • Chili Ponzu Yellowtail Roll — Chopped spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, and jalapeño fill the roll, topped with yellowtail, garlic chips, scallions, and spicy mayo.
  • Lunch Combo Three — This lunch combo lets you select up to three rolls from the listed varieties and requires a choice of soup or salad.

Do you offer delivery and takeout?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for asian food throughout the Roseland area. Order your asian food online for convenient pickup or delivery.

Is there a kids menu?

katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.

Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.

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