Sushi in Roseland

At katsuyo, sushi spans rice-paper rolls with salmon and cream cheese, crispy rice with spicy yellowtail and black pepper sauce, and smoked salmon rolls finished with mango sauce and eel sauce.

Sweet Potato Roll pairs deep-fried sweet potatoes with avocado and eel sauce. Maki Tuna Roll features fresh ahi tuna and sushi rice, while California Roll combines crab meat, cucumber, and avocado.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for dine-in, or order pickup or delivery. Sashimi Lunch includes 12 pieces of assorted sashimi with a bowl of sushi rice, plus your choice of soup or salad on the side.