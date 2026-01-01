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Sweet Potato Roll

Sushi in Roseland

Maki, hand rolls, nigiri, and sashimi anchor the sushi offering at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, available for your next pickup order.

Order online

Sushi Rolls

Sushi

$27.00+

Specialty sushi rolls are offered in selections for one, two, four, or six.

“Great food, really good Sushi.”

Nigiri

Sashimi

Hand Rolls

Chili Ponzu Yellowtail Roll

Meet katsuyo

At katsuyo, sushi spans rice-paper rolls with salmon and cream cheese, crispy rice with spicy yellowtail and black pepper sauce, and smoked salmon rolls finished with mango sauce and eel sauce.

Sweet Potato Roll pairs deep-fried sweet potatoes with avocado and eel sauce. Maki Tuna Roll features fresh ahi tuna and sushi rice, while California Roll combines crab meat, cucumber, and avocado.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for dine-in, or order pickup or delivery. Sashimi Lunch includes 12 pieces of assorted sashimi with a bowl of sushi rice, plus your choice of soup or salad on the side.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are your most popular sushi options?

Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.

  • Sushi — Choose a specialty-roll sushi selection sized for one, two, four, or six people; the specific rolls are selected from available choices.
  • Sushi for Six — Eight specialty sushi rolls include customizable varieties such as California, Dragon, Philadelphia, Rainbow, and Salmon Avocado.
  • Rainbow Roll — A California roll forms the center, wrapped with tuna, salmon, snapper, and shrimp for a combination of seafood.
  • Chili Ponzu Yellowtail Roll — Chopped spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, and jalapeño fill the roll, topped with yellowtail, garlic chips, scallions, and spicy mayo.
  • Lunch Combo Three — This lunch combo lets you select up to three rolls from the listed varieties and requires a choice of soup or salad.

Do you offer delivery and takeout?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for sushi throughout the Roseland area. Order your sushi online for convenient pickup or delivery.

Is there a kids menu?

katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.

Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.

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