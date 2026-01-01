Sushi in Roseland

Sushi
$27.00+
Specialty sushi rolls are offered in selections for one, two, four, or six.
“Great food, really good Sushi.”
Maki, hand rolls, nigiri, and sashimi anchor the sushi offering at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, available for your next pickup order.Order online
Sushi
$27.00+
Specialty sushi rolls are offered in selections for one, two, four, or six.
“Great food, really good Sushi.”
Sushi for Six
$80.00
Eight specialty rolls have listed varieties for customization.
“Best sushi in the world”
Rainbow Roll
$16.50
California roll wrapped in tuna, salmon, snapper, and shrimp.
“AMAZING SUSHI!!! You won’t regret buying here!”
Chili Ponzu Yellowtail Roll
$19.00
Spicy yellowtail roll with cucumber, avocado, jalapeño and garlic chips.
“We had a great experience. My daughters always enjoy the sushi here... great customer service, clean and fresh sushi.”
Nigiri Sushi and 1 Spicy Salmon or Spicy Tuna Roll
$14.50
Sushi with nigiri and a choice of spicy salmon or spicy tuna roll.
“Great Service Best Hibachi and Sushi around”
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
$9.00
Salmon roe served over sushi rice as a piece of nigiri.
“Best sushi around. Luis is the sushi master. Jennifer is a fantastic server. Can’t say enough about Katsuyo. I recommend to anyone who is looking for a new top notch sushi, hibachi restaurant.”
Nigiri
$8.00
Select two nigiri toppings served over sushi rice.
Nigiri Sushi and 1 Spicy Yellowtail or Spicy Tuna Roll
$12.50
Fish-topped nigiri sushi and one selected spicy tuna or yellowtail roll.
Sushi and Sashimi Lunch
$18.50
Lunch set with four sushi pieces, eight sashimi pieces, and one roll.
Sashimi Lunch
$17.50
Twelve assorted sashimi pieces, sushi rice, and a choice of soup or salad.
L - Steak Lunch Boat
$20.00
Lunch platter with sashimi, California roll, tempura, edamame, and steak.
“Very good sushi! We always used to get Kaze for lunch and were disappointed when they closed down but very excited now that Katsuyo has taken over the spot. Great sushi, will be having regularly!”
Chirashi Sushi
$30.50
Sushi rice topped with two sashimi slices each of seven seafood varieties.
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
$11.50
Nori hand roll filled with spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber.
Salmon Hand Roll
$10.20
A cone-shaped sushi hand roll filled with salmon, avocado, and cucumber.
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
$10.50
Spicy salmon, avocado and cucumber wrapped in a hand-held sushi roll.
Tuna Hand Roll
$11.20
A seaweed hand roll filled with tuna, avocado, and cucumber.
At katsuyo, sushi spans rice-paper rolls with salmon and cream cheese, crispy rice with spicy yellowtail and black pepper sauce, and smoked salmon rolls finished with mango sauce and eel sauce.
Sweet Potato Roll pairs deep-fried sweet potatoes with avocado and eel sauce. Maki Tuna Roll features fresh ahi tuna and sushi rice, while California Roll combines crab meat, cucumber, and avocado.
Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for dine-in, or order pickup or delivery. Sashimi Lunch includes 12 pieces of assorted sashimi with a bowl of sushi rice, plus your choice of soup or salad on the side.
Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.
katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.
Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.