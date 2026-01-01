Wings in Roseland

At katsuyo, Wings is available on its own, while wings can also be paired with rice and vegetables. Sauces accompany both formats, with flavored options for a wing serving or a wings-and-rice meal.

Wings and Vegetable Fried Rice combines wings with vegetable fried rice, with Lemon Pepper available as a sauce choice. Wings is a six-piece serving with options such as BBQ and Buffalo Sauce.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in, or delivery. Spicy Sauce is available with your wings order, so you can choose that flavor for either the standalone wings or the wings served with rice.