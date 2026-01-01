Wings in Roseland

Wings
Six wings with BBQ, Buffalo, lemon pepper, spicy sauce, or no sauce.
- Spicy Sauce Wings$12.00Six wings served with spicy sauce, offering a distinctly hot flavor in each bite.
- Lemon Pepper Wings$12.00Six wings served with lemon pepper seasoning for a bright, peppery flavor.
- BBQ Wings$12.00Six wings served with barbecue sauce for a savory, smoky flavor.
- Buffalo Wings$12.00Six wings served with buffalo sauce for a tangy, spicy flavor.
- Plain Wings$12.00Six wings served without sauce, letting the flavor of the wings stand on its own.