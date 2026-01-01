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Wings

Wings in Roseland

BBQ and lemon pepper flavors make wings at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ a savory choice, with pickup available for your wing order.

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Wings to Try

Wings

Six wings with BBQ, Buffalo, lemon pepper, spicy sauce, or no sauce.

Wings and Vegetable Fried Rice

Chicken wings come with vegetable fried rice and your choice of sauce.

Prepared the katsuyo Way

At katsuyo, Wings is available on its own, while wings can also be paired with rice and vegetables. Sauces accompany both formats, with flavored options for a wing serving or a wings-and-rice meal.

Wings and Vegetable Fried Rice combines wings with vegetable fried rice, with Lemon Pepper available as a sauce choice. Wings is a six-piece serving with options such as BBQ and Buffalo Sauce.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for pickup, dine-in, or delivery. Spicy Sauce is available with your wings order, so you can choose that flavor for either the standalone wings or the wings served with rice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are your most popular wings options?

Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.

  • Wings and Vegetable Fried Rice — This lunch combines chicken wings and vegetable fried rice, with a required sauce selection including BBQ, Buffalo, or lemon pepper.
  • Wings — Six wings come with a required sauce choice: BBQ, Buffalo, lemon pepper, spicy sauce, or no sauce.

Do you offer delivery and takeout?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for wings throughout the Roseland area. Order your wings online for convenient pickup or delivery.

Is there a kids menu?

katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.

Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.

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