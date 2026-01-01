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Hibachi Steak Burrito

Burritos in Roseland

Grilled fillings and soft flour tortillas come together in burritos at katsuyo in Roseland, NJ, available to enjoy with pickup.

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Burritos to Try

Hibachi Chicken Burrito

Find Something Special at katsuyo

Hibachi fried rice forms part of the filling in the burritos at katsuyo, alongside avocado; a soft flour tortilla wraps around these ingredients and the protein to make each burrito a handheld meal.

Hibachi Chicken Burrito features grilled chicken, while Hibachi Steak Burrito contains grilled steak. Hibachi Shrimp Burrito rounds out the protein choices with grilled shrimp tucked into its filling.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for dine-in, or order pickup or delivery. Teriyaki sauce is wrapped into the burrito with the filling, while yum yum sauce accompanies your burrito on the side.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are your most popular burritos options?

Our guests love these customer favorites. If you're visiting us these are some of the food options we recommend most often.

  • Hibachi Steak Burrito — A soft flour tortilla wraps grilled steak, hibachi fried rice, avocado, and teriyaki sauce, with yum yum sauce served on the side.
  • Hibachi Shrimp Burrito — Grilled shrimp and hibachi fried rice are wrapped with avocado and teriyaki in a flour tortilla; yum yum sauce is served separately.
  • Hibachi Chicken Burrito — A soft flour tortilla wraps grilled chicken, hibachi fried rice, avocado, and teriyaki sauce, with yum yum sauce served on the side.

Do you offer delivery and takeout?

Yes! We offer both delivery and takeout for burritos throughout the Roseland area. Order your burritos online for convenient pickup or delivery.

Is there a kids menu?

katsuyo offers kid-friendly options, including Shrimp and Noodles Mix and Chicken & Noodles Mix.

Explore our menu to see all the options for your next family meal.

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