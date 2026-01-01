Burritos in Roseland

Hibachi fried rice forms part of the filling in the burritos at katsuyo, alongside avocado; a soft flour tortilla wraps around these ingredients and the protein to make each burrito a handheld meal.

Hibachi Chicken Burrito features grilled chicken, while Hibachi Steak Burrito contains grilled steak. Hibachi Shrimp Burrito rounds out the protein choices with grilled shrimp tucked into its filling.

Visit katsuyo in Roseland, NJ for dine-in, or order pickup or delivery. Teriyaki sauce is wrapped into the burrito with the filling, while yum yum sauce accompanies your burrito on the side.